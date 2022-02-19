WWE Elimination Chamber Final Card, Live Coverage

The card for today’s (Saturday, February 19, 2022) WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event has been finalized.
The company hasn’t officially announced the main event of this event that takes place in Jeddah SuperDome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia that will air on Peacock but it will most likely be the Elimination Chamber Match with the WWE Championship on the line.
As a reminder, we will be providing live coverage of this special on Saturday afternoon starting at 12 PM EST. Here is the final card for the show:
Final WWE Elimination Chamber Card
- WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins vs. Austin Theory vs. AJ Styles vs. Riddle – Elimination Chamber Match
- Doudrop vs. Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Nikki A.S.H. vs. Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss – Elimination Chamber Match (the winner to receive Raw Women’s Title show at WrestleMania 38)
- WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg
- WWE Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Lita
- WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. The Viking Raiders
- Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss – Falls Count Anywhere Match
- Ronda Rousey & Naomi vs. Charlotte Flair & Sonya Deville – Rousey’s right hand will be tied behind her back
- Rey Mysterio vs. The Miz