WWE Elimination Chamber Results: Reigns vs. Goldberg, New Champion, Bianca Belair

WWE Elimination Chamber aired from the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Roman Reigns defended the Universal Championship against Goldberg. Becky Lynch put the RAW Women’s Championship on the line against Lita. The winner of tonight’s Elimination Chamber match will get a shot at the RAW Women’s Championship at WrestleMania. Bobby Lashley defended the WWE Championship in an Elimination Chamber match in tonight’s main event.

Elimination Chamber Results

Rey Mysterio def. The Miz (Kickoff Show) Roman Reigns def. Goldberg to retain the Universal Championship Bianca Belair won the Elimination Chamber match & will get a RAW Women’s title shot at WrestleMania Ronda Rousey & Naomi def. Charlotte Flair & Sonya Deville Drew McIntyre def. Madcap Moss Becky Lynch def. Lita to retain the RAW Women’s Championship Brock Lesnar won the Elimination Chamber match to become New WWE Champion

Here are the takeaways from WWE Elimination Chamber:

Roman Reigns Retained The Universal Title

Roman Reigns defended the Universal Championship against Goldberg to open the show. Goldberg and Reigns locked up after a bit of stalling to begin the action. Roman hit a headbutt before throwing Goldberg to the outside. Roman followed him out there and Goldberg sent the champion into the barricade.

Back in the ring, Goldberg hit a Spear and set up for the Jackhammer but Reigns countered into a Uranage for near fall. Roman hit the Superman Punch and set up for another one but Goldberg countered with a Spear. Goldberg went for the Jackhammer again but Reigns countered into the Guillotine choke. Goldberg tried to escape but Reigns kept the hold locked in and Goldberg passed out. Roman Reigns is still the Universal Champion.

Bianca Belair Won The Elimination Chamber Match To Earn A RAW Women’s Title Shot At WrestleMania

Doudrop, Nikki A.S.H., Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, and Alexa Bliss battled in the Women’s Elimination Chamber match. The winner will get a shot at the RAW Women’s Championship at WrestleMania. Austin

Liv Morgan and Nikki started off the match. Liv hit a Hurricanrana and threw Nikki onto the steel platform. Nikki battled back but got distracted with yelling at Alexa Bliss and Rhea Ripley. Liv regrouped and got in some offense as the countdown began.

Doudrop entered the Elimination Chamber match next and Nikki wanted to team up but got a headbutt to the face instead. Doudrop hit Nikki with a Splash up against the cage. Liv went for a Crossbody but Doudrop caught her and bashed Morgan into the steel structure.

Doudrop connected with a Senton on Liv Morgan and started taunting Alexa Bliss. Nikki and Liv sent Doudrop into the ring post as Rhea Ripley was released from the pod. Rhea went after Nikki but Doudrop attacked her from behind. Rhea hit Doudrop with a super kick and chased Nikki around. Nikki started climbing the chamber and Rhea followed her. Ripley bounced Nikki’s head off the steel and she fell onto Liv and Doudrop below. Rhea then got Nikki in the ring and planted her with Riptide for the first elimination.

Ripley and Liv battled in the ring until Alexa Bliss entered the match to a great reaction. Alexa beat Ripley and Liv down and connected with a Moonsault on Morgan for a near fall. Liv battled back and hit Bliss with a Double Stomp. Liv climbed to the top rope but Doudrop broke it up and shoved her down. Liv got back up and planted Doudrop with a Sunset Flip Powerbomb for the pinfall elimination.

Bianca Belair was the final superstar in the match and greeted Liv with a Dropkick. Belair delivered a Spinebuster and a springboard Moonsault on Bliss. Bianca and Rhea teamed up and hit Suplexes on Bliss & Morgan. Ripley and Belair then traded punches. Liv caught them both with Double Knees but turned around into a Cutter from Alexa Bliss. Alexa followed it up with Twisted Bliss to eliminate Liv.

Belair and Rhea battled for a bit before Bianca connected with KOD for the pinfall elimination. The final two superstars in the match were Bianca Belair and Alexa Bliss. Alexa hit a Destroyer for a near fall and made her way to the top rope. Bliss leaped but Bianca caught her and Powerbombed Alexa onto the steel chamber. Alexa battled back and went for Sister Abigail but Bianca blocked it. Bianca connected with KOD for the pinfall victory. Bianca Belair is the #1 contender to the RAW Women’s Championship and will face Lita or Becky Lynch at WrestleMania.

Ronda Rousey & Naomi Picked Up A Win

SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair teamed up with Sonya Deville to face Ronda Rousey and Naomi tonight at Elimination Chamber. Ronda Rousey had one arm tied behind her back for the match. Ronda and Deville started off the match. Rousey took control and demanded that Charlotte tagged in.

Charlotte tagged in before quickly tagging back out. Naomi tagged in and went right after Sonya. Naomi went for a Bulldog but Deville countered and launched Naomi into the ring post. Rousey tagged in and got Sonya in an Armbar but Charlotte broke it up.

Flair tagged in and beat Rousey down in the corner of the ring. Sonya tagged in and kept Rousey isolated in the corner of the ring. Ronda battled back but Flair caught her with a big boot to the face. Naomi eventually got the tag and hit Deville with a Dropkick to send her off the apron.

Naomi hit Flair with a Hurricanrana and followed it up with a Splash outside the ring. Back in the ring, Naomi delivered a Crossbody for a near fall. Charlotte tagged in and planted Naomi with a Powerbomb for a two count. Charlotte set up for the Figure Four but Ronda broke it up. Deville tagged in and hit Naomi with a running knee for a two count.

Rousey tagged back in and unloaded some strikes on Sonya Deville. Ronda lifted her up in the fireman’s carry and slammed Sonya to the mat. Rousey got Sonya in an Armbar and Charlotte didn’t come into the ring to break it up. Sonya quickly tapped out and Rousey & Naomi celebrated.

Drew McIntyre def. Madcap Moss

Drew McIntyre faced Madcap Moss in a Falls Count Anywhere match. Happy Corbin accompanied Madcap to the ring and Drew brought Angela the sword. Corbin and Moss attacked Drew when the bell rang but McIntyre fought them both off. McIntyre chased Corbin up the ramp and he went backstage.

McIntyre beat Moss down and was about to Powerbomb him off the stage before Corbin broke it up. Corbin and Moss hit McIntyre with a Suplex on the ramp but he kicked out at two. McIntyre hit an Alabama Slam in the ring and Moss looked to have landed on his head. The referee checked and Moss was alright to continue.

McIntyre was about to go for the Claymore but Corbin hit him from behind with a steel chair. Moss and Corbin then drove McIntyre through the barricade surrounding the ring. Moss went for the cover on the floor but Drew was able to kick out at two.

Back in the ring, Drew connected with a Superplex for a two count. McIntyre followed it up with the Future Shock DDT. McIntyre grabbed the sword and scared Corbin away. Drew held the sword in the air and leveled Moss with the Claymore while doing so for the pinfall victory.

Becky Lynch Retained The RAW Women’s Title

Becky Lynch defended the RAW Women’s Championship against Lita tonight at Elimination Chamber. Becky went for the Dis-Arm-Her right away but Lita was able to escape. Lita hit a shoulder tackle and the two superstars started talking trash. Lita connected with an Arm Drag and went for Twist of Fate but Becky blocked it.

Lynch grabbed Lita by the hair and dragged her down. Becky choked Lita against the ropes until the referee backed her away. Lynch tried to roll Lita up but used the ropes and the referee caught her. Lita hit a Powerbomb and went for a Moonsault but Becky rolled out of the ring.

Back in the ring, Becky hit the Manhandle Slam and went for the cover but Lita was able to get her boot on the rope and the match continued. Lynch went for a Moonsault of her own but Lita got out of the way. Lita hit the Twist of Fate and the Litasault but Becky kicked out at two. Lynch hit the Manhandle Slam for the pinfall victory and retained the RAW Women’s Championship.

The Usos Attacked Viking Raiders

The Usos were set to defend the SmackDown Tag Team Championships against the Viking Raiders tonight but the match never happened. Jimmy and Jey attacked Viking Raiders during their entrance and beat them down.

Lesnar Won The WWE Title, Will Face Reigns In A Champion vs. Champion Match At WrestleMania

Bobby Lashley defended the WWE Championship in the Elimination Chamber in the main event of the show. Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Riddle, Seth Rollins, Austin Theory, Brock Lesnar were the superstars in the match.

Austin Theory and Seth Rollins started off the match. Theory planted Rollins with a Suplex and went for the cover but Seth kicked out at one. Rollins hit Theory with a couple of Superkicks and knocked him to the canvas. Seth bashed Austin into the steel a couple times before hitting him with a forearm to the face. Rollins then Powerbombed Austin onto Lashley’s pod and the WWE Champion fell to the floor.

Riddle entered the match and hit Seth with an overhead kick. Riddle followed it up with a couple forearms to the face and an Exploder Suplex. Riddle hit Theory with a Senton and then a running kick to Seth’s face. A crowd of people were now gathered next to Lashley’s pod and finally opened it to check on the WWE Champion.

Lashley was then helped to the back as Styles entered the match next. Styles planted Seth with a Powerbomb and went for the cover but Rollins kicked out at two. AJ perched Riddle up on the top turnbuckle and set up for a Superplex but Seth broke it up.

Rollins climbed on the turnbuckle with Riddle but AJ broke it up this time. Eventually, Seth and AJ worked together and were about to hit a Suplex but Theory broke it up. Theory hit Rollins & Styles with a double Powerbomb but turned around into a Floating Bro from Riddle for a near fall.

Riddle planted Rollins & Styles with the Draping DDT and followed it up with an Engizuri. Brock Lesnar entered the match last and started beating everyone down. Brock hit Seth with an F5 in the middle of the ring for the pinfall elimination. Riddle ran towards Brock and Lesnar hit him with an F5 as well for the pinfall elimination.

AJ ran towards Brock and he planted him with a Spinebuster. Lesnar followed it up with a couple German Suplexes and an F5 to eliminate Styles. Brock chased Austin Theory around and booted in the plexiglass to catch him hiding in one of the pods. Austin hit a Dropkick and a DDT but Brock kicked out. Austin ran away again but Brock caught him on top of a pod. Lesnar hit an F5 off the pod and onto the floor below. Brock dragged Theory into the ring and covered him for the victory. Brock Lesnar is the WWE Champion. Reigns versus Brock Lesnar in a Champion vs. Champion match was immediately announced for WrestleMania.