WWE Files Trademark For NXT: Level Up

WWE has filed a new trademark related to the NXT 2.0 brand. The company filed for the term “NXT Level Up” on February 9th. The listed purposes of the trademark state that it is ” intended to cover the categories of a show about professional wrestling.”

Back in December, there had been talk that WWE was getting ready to rebrand 205 Live. Bryan Alvarez had the following to say about the rebranding of 205 Live on Wrestling Observer Live.

“So, it’s gonna get a new name. I don’t know what it is. It’s probably just going to be a tertiary show. I don’t know what form it would be. It’s going to be a low-level WWE show that God bless them, nobody is going to watch. But, this is where they will get their experience in front of a live crowd. It’s coming. It’s no longer going to be 205 Live.”

The trademark filed could also be for a new show focussed more on developmental talent, however.

