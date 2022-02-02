WWE NXT 2.0 Results (2/1/22): Ciampa & Breakker Team-Up, Six-Man Tag Match

The February 1, 2022 episode of WWE NXT aired live on the USA Network from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center.

WWE NXT Results

Imperium (GUNTHER, Fabian Aichner & Marcel Barthel) def. Diamond Mine (Roderick Strong, Brutus Creed & Julius Creed).

Raquel Gonzalez def. Cora Jade.

Sarray def. Kayla Inlay.

Joe Gacy def. LA Knight.

Wendy Choo def. Amari Miller.

Andre Chase def. Draco Anthony.

Bron Breakker & Tommaso Ciampa def. Legado del Fantasma (Joaquin Wilde & Raul Mendoza) (w/Santos Escobar & Elektra Lopez).

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Joe Gacy vs. LA Knight

Joe Gacy wrestled LA Knight in a singles bout, which was set up in a video that WWE released on social media this afternoon. In the clip, Knight was cutting a promo about his issues with Grayson Waller backstage only for him to be interrupted by acy and Harland showed up. Gacy stated that he could help Knight, who didn’t want his help and said after tonight, he would have more restraining orders and told Gacy he would see him in the ring.

The match was back and forth until Waller came out to hit a cutter to Knight on the floor, which resulted in Knight getting back into the ring so Gacy hit a clothesline for the win. Post-match, Waller said if Knight can beat Sanga next week then maybe he would consider lifting the restraining order.

Cora Jade vs. Raquel Gonzalez

Cora Jade vs. Raquel Gonzalez in a singles match took place.

These two had a segment last week in the gym as Jade wanted to team with Gonzalez in the Dusty Classic, but Gonzalez doubted Jade’s ability to win. Raquel brought up how Dakota Kai used to do anything to win and did just that when they teamed together. The two ended up getting into a fight that had to be stopped.

The match was pretty much one-sided with Raquel dominating until she hit her finisher for the win. Post-match, Raquel agreed to team with her in the tournament.

Six-Man Tag Team Match

Imperium (Gunther, NXT Tag Team Champions Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner) went up against The Diamond Mine (Roderick Strong, The Creed Brothers).

Last week, Malcolm Bivens said in a promo that Gunther was a dumb name and challenged Imperium to a six-man tag match. Julius Creed called Imperium “European pretty boys”, while Strong told Gunther to enjoy the win from the previous week as it will never happen again.

The match opened the show and was very good. WALTER pinned one of the Creed Brothers with a powerbomb after Strong was tossed into the steel steps.

Handicap Match

Tommaso Ciampa and Bron Breakker vs. Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde in a tag match was booked as the headliner.

The match was set up last week when Escobar called out Bron to tell him he despised him for finding success fast in NXT. Breakker said he earned everything and Escobar was insecure and that if he wanted to face him then make the challenge. Escobar said he would do it on his own time, which is Vengancy Day.

At the end of the show, the rest of Legado Del Fantasma made the match for next week. Ciampa showed up when Legado Del Fantasma tried to jump Breakker outside of the venue.

The match was saved for the main event. After the babyfaces got the early advantage, the heels took over. Raul did hit a spring board dive off the top rope. After a few minutes of Bron selling, Bron fought back. Wilde went for a dive, but was pushed off the top rope and crashed through a table. Bron with his finisher to Raul for the win.

Closer

Finally, Kay Lee Ray hunted down Mandy Rose and demanded that Rose put her Women’s Title on the line next week. Rose agreed and Ray laid her out with her finisher to close the show. Earlier in the night, Ray had kidnapped the rest of Toxic Extraction.