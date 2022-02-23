WWE NXT 2.0 Results (2/22): Ziggler vs. Ciampa, Women’s Dusty Rhodes Classic Starts

The February 22, 2022 episode of WWE NXT 2.0 aired live on the USA Network from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center.

WWE NXT Results

Grayson Waller (w/Sanga) def. LA Knight.

Io Shirai & Kay Lee Ray def. Lash Legend & Amari Miller

Duke Hudson def. Dante Chen.

Cameron Grimes def. Trick Williams.

Nikkita Lyons def. Kayla Inlay.

Kayden Carter & Kacy Catanzaro def. Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley

Dolph Ziggler def. Tommaso Ciampa

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Bron Breakker Speaks

NXT Champion Bron Breakker opened the show to talk about his win over Santos Escobar last week on a special Vengeance Day edition of NXT.

He said Santos was a tough opponent and he can’t wait to defend the title once again at Stand and Deliver on WrestleMania weekend. He promised to walk in and walk out of that weekend still as the NXT Champion. Dolph Ziggler came out to interrupt him.

Ziggler said Bron will never forget his first title win. He questioned if Bron will make it to Stand and Deliver as champion and he doesn’t think so. He said tonight he will stomp out Tommaso Ciampa tonight. He said that when he wants his title it will be his. He wanted Ziggler to get into the ring. Ziggler declined and called Bron a hot head and is the guy in Orlando. He said that he became the biggest star in NXT once he walked through the door. He told Bron to take the night off and to sit in the back and watch him win tonight.

Who Is Next?

Dolph Ziggler vs. Tommaso Ciampa with the winner becoming the next #1 contender for the NXT Championship was saved as the main event.

These guys worked very hard and the fans were into the back and forth action. There was a camera guy who hit ciampa with the camera and Ziggler hit the superkick for the win. The cameraman was Roode. Post-match, Bron challenged Roode and Ziggler to a tag team match next week. A brawl broke out to close the show.

This feud started on social media then Ziggler crashed a championship summit with Breakker and Santos Escobar on NXT two weeks ago in addition to Ciampa getting into a brawl with Ziggler last week after Breakker retained his NXT Championship against Escobar. Ziggler got involved so Ciampa took him out.

Last week on Raw, caused Ziggler & Robert Roode to lose to The Street Profits. This past Monday on Raw, Ciampa and Finn Balor beat Roode and Ziggler.

Grudge Match

LA Knight vs. Grayson Waller in a singles match took place. The match was the first bout of the night with Waller getting the majority of the offense. LA made a comeback and went for his finisher, but there was outside interference by Sanga and Waller rolled him up for the win.

Post-match, LA attacked Waller and hit his finisher to Sanga then to Waller.

These two stars have been feuding for a few weeks now. Last week, Waller and bodyguard Sanga tried having Knight arrested for violating his restraining order, but it was revealed that Waller violated the order first, and police left without arresting anyone.Knight laid out Waller to end the segment.

First Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Match

Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray vs. Lash Legend and Amari Miller in Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Match was booked.

The match was short in the first hour with Shirai and Ray going over in nearly a squash. Toxic Attraction were in the Toxic Lounge to watch the match.

Second Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Match

Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley vs. Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro in Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Match took place.

It was fun while it lasted until Paxley got pinned. Post-match, Ivy Nile attacked Tatum Paxley.

Now, Nile and Paxley will face Io and Kay Lee Ray. The rest of the bracket will see Indi Hartwell & Persia Pirotta vs. Wendy Choo & Dakota Kai and Cora Jade & Raquel Gonzalez vs. Yulisa Leon & Valentina Feroz.