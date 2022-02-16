WWE NXT Results (2/15): Breakker vs. Escobar, Dusty Rhodes Classic Finals, Steel Cage Bout

The February 15, 2022 episode of WWE NXT aired live on Syfy from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center.

WWE NXT Results

Pete Dunne def. Tony D’Angelo

NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Toxic Attraction def. Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta

NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes def. Cameron Grimes

The Creed Brothers def. MSK

NXT Champion Bron Breakker def. Santos Escobar

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals

Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals took place between MSK and the Creed Brothers.

The match was the co-main event. MSK got the early advantage. There was a wild spot where Lee was tossed onto the announce table. Following the break, MSK got the hot tag and hit some dives off the top rope. The finish called for The Creeds hitting their finisher.

MSK won last year’s tournament while this marked the first time that the Creed Brothers worked the tournament since signing with WWE.

Steel Cage Match

Pete Dunne and Tony D’Angelo battled inside of a steel cage match at this show. This was the opener and various weapons were used including a fire extinguisher, tables, chairs, and more. They both kicked out of their finishers. Dunne won the match.

Dunne and D’Angelo have feuded in recent months as Dunne defeated D’Angelo on the December 21st edition of NXT only for D’Angelo to then defeat Dunne in a Crowbar on a Pole match on the January 11 edition.

NXT North American Title Match

An NXT North American Title match between champion Carmelo Hayes and Cameron Grimes took place.

Grimes became the number one contender to Hayes’ title by defeating Tony D’Angelo in the main event of the January 25th edition of NXT.

The match started off slow and kicked off the second hour. They went back and forth with some near falls down the stretch. Grimes took out Williams at ringside. Back in the ring, Hayes hit his finisher for the win.

Women’s Tag Team Title Bout

NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin defended the titles against Persia Pirotta and Indi Hartwell.

The match was short. The babyfaces hit their finisher, but it was broken up on the pinfall. Persia was sent into the ring steps. Indi was knocked off the top rope and the heels hit their finishers for the win.

Over the past few weeks, the two teams have been feuding dating back to when Hartwell, Pirotta, Kay Lee Raydefeated all three members of Toxic Attraction in a six-woman tag team match.

Main Event

NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. Santos Escobar was saved as the headliner.

The match was presented commercial free. Bron was in control in the early going. Santos fought back, sent him to the floor, and hit an outside dive. Dolph Ziggler ran out and superkicked Bron, which led to a near fall for Santos. Ciampa came out and took out Ziggler. Bron with a spear then his finisher for the win.

Breakker won the NXT Championship from Tommaso Ciampa at New Year’s Evil last month. Since that time, Escobar has taken exception to Breakker becoming champion so soon into his career. Escobar has stated that he despises the opportunities Breakker has been given, and Breakker winning the NXT Championship before him.