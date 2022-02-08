WWE RAW Results (2/7): Becky Lynch & Lita, Championship Contender’s Match, Quiz Bowl

WWE RAW aired on the SyFy Network this week from the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. Seth Rollins battled Riddle in the main event. Lita and Becky Lynch had a confrontation ahead of their RAW Women’s Championship match at WWE Elimination Chamber. In addition to the takeaways below, Alexa Bliss‘ Journey Back to RAW continued on tonight’s show.

RAW Results (2/7)

American Alpha def. Street Profits AJ Styles def. Damian Priest in a Championship Contender’s match Dominik def. The Miz Bianca Belair def. Nikki A.S.H. Kevin Owens def. Austin Theory Doudrop def. Liv Morgan Riddle def. Seth Rollins via DQ Seth Rollins & Kevin Owens def. RK-Bro

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

RK-Bro Won The Quiz Bowl & Earned A Shot At The Tag Titles

The Quiz Bowl between RK-Bro & RAW Tag Team Champions Alpha Academy kicked off tonight’s show. Kevin Patrick was the host for the segment. RK-Bro had to win the Quiz Bowl to earn a rematch for the tag titles.

Gable poked fun at the crowd before explaining the rules. There were a bunch of categories and RK-Bro got their first question correct about cartoons. Gable was comically angry about cartoons even being a category.

Gable got a question wrong and RK-Bro stole it to make the score 4-3. RK-Bro tied it after getting some help from the Denver crowd (the answer was John Elway. RK-Bro was asked how many grams were in an ounce and Orton suggested that he likes to smoke and correctly answered 28 grams. RK-Bro won the Quiz Bowl and will have a future rematch for the RAW Tag Team Championships

Street Profits then battled American Alpha in a non title match. Dawkins and Ford controlled the match early and isolated Gable in the ring. Otis tagged in and turned the momentum back in the champions’ favor. Otis got Montez in a Headlock but he battled to his feet. Ford tried to escape but Otis sent him to the turnbuckle. Otis connected with a Splash and then went for another one but wound up hitting the ring post. Montez hit an Enziguri and finally tagged in Angelo Dawkins.

Gable tagged in and Dawkins hit a Clothesline. Dawkins followed it up with a Suplex but Gable battled back with one of his own for a two count. Montez hit an incredible dive and posed while doing so. However, Gable rolled up Dawkins back in the ring for the pinfall victory.

Lashley Warned Lesnar Ahead Of Elimination Chamber

MVP introduced WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and he got a great reaction from his hometown crowd. MVP said that they should have a proper celebration for Lashley defeating Brock Lesnar and claimed that it should be a holiday. MVP congratulated Lesnar on winning the Royal Rumble but questioned why he was given a spot in the Elimination Chamber match. MVP added that Lashley will walk out of Elimination Chamber still the WWE Champion.

Lashley grabbed the microphone and wondered when was the last time Brock Lesnar even wrestled on RAW. Lashley said that he wants it to be down to just the two of them so he can pin Lesnar again at Elimination Chamber.

AJ Styles Pinned The United States Champion

AJ Styles faced Damian Priest this week on RAW in a Championship Contender’s match. Styles knocked Damian out of the ring and leveled him with a Phenomenal Forearm. Back in the ring, Styles went for the cover but the United States Champion kicked out at two. Priest went for the Reckoning but Styles blocked it. AJ connected with a Neckbreaker and went for the cover but Damian kicked out at two. Damian connected with a kick and then a slam for a two count. AJ Styles hit a Phenomenal Forearm for the pinfall victory and earned a future shot at the US Title.

Dominik def. The Miz

Dominik & Rey Mysterio were guests on Miz TV tonight. Miz complained about getting called a cheater after last week. Miz noted that Edge and Eddie Guerrero used those same tactics in the past. The Miz complained about Rey Mysterio being on the cover of WWE 2K22 and claimed that he and Maryse should have received that honor.

Dominik told Miz to show Rey some respect and Miz responded by claiming Rey was hiding behind his son. The Miz challenged Dominik to a rematch and he accepted. Miz then noted that Dominik is so much taller than Rey and wondered if Eddie was actually his father. Dominik shoved Miz on his ass as RAW went to a break.

The Miz battled Dominik in a singles match. Rey Mysterio and Maryse were ringside for the match. Dominik had the match in control and set up for the 619 but Maryse tripped him up. The referee kicked Maryse out but didn’t catch Rey tripped Miz up during the distraction. Dominik capitalized and rolled Miz up for the pinfall victory.

Bianca Belair Picked Up A Win

Bianca Belair faced Nikki A.S.H. tonight on RAW. Belair controlled the action early and chased Nikki to the apron. Nikki tripped up Belair with the ring skirt and started unloading punches. The action returned to the ring and Nikki kept Belair on the mat before applying a Half Crab in the middle of the ring.

Belair escaped and planted Nikki with a big vertical Suplex for a two count. Nikki connected with a DDT and went for the cover but Belair powered out at two. Bianca quickly battled back and hit the KOD for the pinfall victory.

Kevin Owens def. Austin Theory

Austin Theory faced Kevin Owens tonight. Austin beat Owens down in the corner to start off the match. Owens slapped Theory in the face and Austin responded with some punches to the face. Owens battled back with a Clothesline and followed it up with a Senton.

Owens charged but Theory got out of the way and he crashed into the ring post. Owens fell out of the ring and Theory followed him. Owens bounced Austin’s face off the steel steps and hit a Senton as RAW went to a commercial break.

When RAW returned, Owens hit a Cannonball in the corner but couldn’t capitalize as Austin rolled out of the ring. Owens opted to hit a Frog Splash off the apron and onto Theory on the floor. Back in the ring, Owens went for the cover but Theory kicked out at two.

Austin went for ATL but Owens blocked it. Owens went for the Stunner but Theory escaped and hit a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Theory perched Owens up on the top turnbuckle and joined him up there. Owens hit a Death Valley Driver off the top rope for a two count. Owens went for a Swanton Bomb but Theory got his knees up. Owens hit a Superkick and followed it up with a Stunner for the pinfall victory.

Later on RAW, Owens approached Sonya Deville and Adam Pearce backstage. Owens claimed that he should be in the Elimination Chamber after defeating Austin Theory. Sonya Deville suggested that Owens would be lucky if he was a part of WrestleMania and Kevin went on a rant before walking away.

Lita Got The Better Of Becky Lynch

Lita made her way to the ring to begin the final hour of RAW and got a great reaction from the crowd. The WWE Hall of Famer will be returning to the ring to face Becky Lynch for the RAW Women’s Championship at Elimination Chamber. Lita stated that she wanted this match for a very long time and the RAW Women’s Champion quickly interrupted.

Becky wanted to explain why she initially turned Lita’s challenge down and claimed it was because she worshipped her growing up. Lynch added that there would be no Becky Lynch without Lita, but now Lita has to go. Becky was disappointed that someone she looked up to was trying to take everything from her but vowed to win because she is in the prime of her career.

Lita agreed and told Becky that she is at the top of her game right now. Lita added that Becky is the favorite in the match but she has no problem being the underdog. Lita thanked the fans for helping her along the journey to becoming a four time women’s champ. Lita told Lynch that she will be walking out of Elimination Chamber a five time champion. Becky attacked but Lita was ready for it and hit Twist of Fate. Lita followed it up with a Moonsault and posed for the crowd.

Doudrop def. Liv Morgan

Liv Morgan faced Doudrop this week on RAW. Doudrop used her size advantage and sent Liv flying out of the ring as RAW went to a break. When RAW returned, Liv battled back and hit a Dropkick off the middle rope.

Morgan followed it up with an Enziguri and another Dropkick. Liv hit a springboard Oblivion but Codebreaker kicked out at two. Doudrop got Liv up in the Electric Chair and slammed her to the mat for a near fall. Liv climbed to the top turnbuckle but Doudrop tripped her up. Doudrop slammed Liv down to the mat and followed it up with a Splash for the pinfall victory.

Seth Rollins & Kevin Owens def. RK-Bro

Seth Rollins battled Riddle in this week’s main event. Rollins controlled the action early and connected with a Slingblade. The action spilled out of the ring and Rollins hit a Powerbomb that sent Riddle flying into the barricade as RAW went to a commercial break.

When RAW returned, Rollins hit a Double Stomp on Riddle while he was in the Tree of Woe for a near fall. Riddle connected with an overhead kick and a forearm to the face. Rollins went for a lariat but Riddle countered into an Exploder Suplex. Riddle went for a Broton but Seth got his knees up. Riddle knocked Seth to the outside and hit a ridiculous springboard Floating Bro. Kevin Owens then attacked Riddle to end the match in a DQ.

Randy Orton’s theme hit and Orton rushed the ring. Orton hit Kevin Owens with an RKO and had a stare down with Seth Rollins. The two superstars started arguing as RAW went to a final commercial break.

Adam Pearce did his best Teddy Long impression and made this a tag team match during the break. Pearce was ringside for the main event. Rollins hit Orton with a Jawbreaker and Clotheslined him out of the ring. Riddle tagged in and knocked Seth to the outside again. Owens got the tag and unloaded a bunch of punches to Riddle’s face.

Owens followed it up with a Senton and started taunting Randy Orton. Owens hit a Moonsault off the second rope and went for the cover but Riddle kicked out at two. Kevin then took a moment to do Orton’s pose in Randy’s face before tagging Seth Rollins in.

Rollins hit a double axehandle and talked some more trash with Orton before stomping on Riddle’s hand. Riddle tried to battle back but Owens knocked him back to the mat with a Clothesline. Rollins tagged in and kept Riddle isolated in the corner. Rollins punched Orton off the apron and climbed to the top turnbuckle.

Seth went for a Frog Splash but Riddle rolled out of the way. Owens tagged in but Riddle caught him with a knee to the face. Orton and Rollins tagged in and Randy hit a series of Clotheslines. Orton planted Rollins with a Powerslam and delivered another one to Owens. Orton hit the draping DDT and fired up the crowd. Riddle tagged in and booted Seth in the back of the head. Rollins countered the RipCord Knee and planted Riddle with the Stomp for the pinfall victory. After the match, Orton hit Owens with an RKO as Rollins laughed on the entrance ramp.