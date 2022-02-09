WWE Scouting Talent During Bout at the Ballpark

WWE officials will be on hand for Bout at the Ballpark, an event showcasing top amateur wrestlers from NCAA. International athletes will also be in action.

Bout at the Ballpark will be held at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas on Feb. 12.

WWE’s Talent Watch

In a statement, WWE discussed its presence at Bout at the Ballpark.

“The best wrestlers in the world and perhaps even future WWE Superstars will be on display when the Bout at the Ballpark heads to Arlington, Texas this Saturday.

“A unique wrestling showcase featuring the top teams in both NCAA and international competition has been scheduled for Globe Life Field on Saturday, February 12, 2022.

Bout at the Ballpark which will include dual matches between Oklahoma State University, the University of Iowa and the United States senior national team and a team of International All-Stars, and a major women’s international freestyle dual meet and a featured international Greco-Roman bout between the United States and Mongolia. Oklahoma State wrestling is the home of defending 197 lbs. NCAA champion and member of WWE’s Next In Line inaugural class, AJ Ferrari.”

AJ Ferrari (Photo: WWE)

As mentioned in the statement, AJ Ferrari, who is a part of WWE’s NIL program will be featured at the showcase. It’ll be interesting to see if someone else from the event will be able to follow in Ferrari’s footsteps.

WWE was able to snag Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson. The company has been placing an emphasis on younger and bigger talent, so their trip to Bout at the Ballpark isn’t a surprise.