Saturday, February 12, 2022
HomeNewsWWE News

SmackDown Spoilers (Airing 2/18): New Champion Crowned

By Chris Stephens

WWE taped the 2/18 edition of WWE SmackDown last night from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. WWE will be in Saudi Arabia on 2/19, leading to next week’s Smackdown being taped ahead of time.

A new Intercontinental Champion was crowned on the show as Sami Zayn defeated Shinsuke Nakamura to win the title.

WWE SmackDown 2/18 Spoilers:

  • Roman Reigns and Goldberg had a face-off segment. They never came to blows but just exchanged promos.
  • Ricochet defeated Sheamus.
  • Intercontinental Championship
    Sami Zayn defeated Shinsuke Nakamura (c) to win the title.
  • Ivar defeated Jimmy Uso
  • Drew McIntyre, Happy Corbin, and Madcap Moss had a promo segment.
  • A contract signing segment took place featuring Ronda Rousey, Naomi, Charlotte Flair, and Sonya Deville. A tag team match has been booked for the Elimination Chamber featuring Rousey teaming with Naomi and facing Flair and Deville.

New Intercontinental Champion

Sami Zayn Wins Intercontinental Championship

Zayn’s victory over Nakamura was the 181st title change in the history of the Intercontinental title.

Zayn is now a 3x champion and ranks 39th out of 87 in terms of days spent with the title (152).

In just a few days he will pass Ric Flair and Curtis Axel on that list. Nakamura ranks in at #12 on that list with 383 days spent as champion.

Related Articles
Chris Stephens
Chris Stephens is a freelance writer covering pro-wrestling and mixed martial arts.
Latest Wrestling News

Thanks for visiting SEScoops, a leading source for wrestling news since 2004.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Google News.

© 2022 SESCOOPS LLC