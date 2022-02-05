WWE SmackDown Results (2/4): Goldberg Returns, Ronda Rousey Picks WrestleMania Opponent

WWE SmackDown aired live from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. Ronda Rousey appeared to announce her WrestleMania 38 opponent after winning the women’s Royal Rumble last weekend. Goldberg returned and confronted Universal Champion Roman Reigns tonight.

SmackDown Results

Ricochet def. Ridge Holland Sheamus & Ridge Holland def. Ricochet & Cesaro Jimmy Uso def. Erik Aliyah def. Natalya via count out Shinsuke Nakamura def. Jinder Mahal in a Championship Contender’s match New Day def. Los Lotharios

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

- Advertisement -

Goldberg Confronted Roman Reigns & Challenged Him To A Match At Elimination Chamber

Universal Champion Roman Reigns came to the ring with The Usos and Paul Heyman. Paul said he was here to serve as special council to the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. Heyman claimed that there was no conspiracy to make Brock Lesnar look foolish. Paul admitted he was wrong to advise Roman Reigns to stay away from Brock Lesnar and said that he deserved to be Superman Punched.

Heyman brought up title vs. title at WrestleMania and called it a stupid idea. Paul joked that Brock Lesnar looks like a shmuck and now acts like a shmuck. Heyman got on his knees and said that he now needs to protect Brock Lesnar from Roman Reigns. Paul claimed that Roman offered him the hand of love, family, The Bloodline, and the hand of acknowledgement. Heyman asked Oklahoma City to acknowledge their Tribal Chief and they booed.

Goldberg interrupted as Roman Reigns raised the Universal Championship. Goldberg says he acknowledge Roman Reigns as his next opponent. Goldberg challenged Reigns to a match at Elimination Chamber and told Roman that he is next. Reigns exited the ring without responding to the challenge. The match was later announced as official.

Sheamus & Ridge Holland Picked Up A Win

Ridge Holland faced Ricochet in the first match of the night. Cesaro and Sheamus were ringside for the match. Ricochet sent Ridge out of the ring and followed him out there. Holland slammed Ricochet onto the ring apron as Cesaro & Sheamus traded words. Ricochet hit a Cutter for the pinfall victory.

When SmackDown returned, Ridge Holland & Sheamus battled Cesaro & Ricochet in a tag team match. Ridge got Cesaro in a Headlock but he broke it up with a Neckbreaker. Ricochet and Sheamus tagged in and Ricochet hit a springboard Moonsault for a near fall. Cesaro tagged in and beat Sheamus down. Ridge made a blind tag and hit Cesaro with Northern Grit for the pinfall victory.

Jimmy Uso def. Erik

Erik faced Jimmy Uso tonight on SmackDown. Ivar and Jey Uso were ringside for the match. The Usos will defend the SmackDown Tag Team Championships against the Viking Raiders at Elimination Chamber.

Erik dominated the action but Jey provided a distraction. Jimmy capitalized with a Superkick and climbed to the top rope. Jimmy connected with a Frog Splash for the pinfall victory.

Aliyah def. Natalya

Aliyah faced Natalya again tonight. Natalya came to the ring with a Guiness Book of World Records and Aliyah was wearing her “Aliyah 3:17” shirt. Aliyah went for the win right away again but Natalya kicked out. Aliyah connected with a Bulldog and went for the cover but Natalya kicked out at two. Aliyah and Natalya battled to the outside and the referee started counting. Aliyah made it to the ring and Natalya was counted out. Natalya spoke to Pearce & Deville backstage and wanted another match with Aliyah next week.

Drew McIntyre Returned To SmackDown

Drew McIntyre made his way to the ring with Angela the sword. McIntyre said a doctor told him that he wouldn’t make Royal Rumble and he told the doctor that he could kiss his ass. Drew made it back for the Royal Rumble but it didn’t work out for him. McIntyre noted that he and Lesnar are now tied at one a piece and he will get back to that later. Drew brought up Happy Corbin & Madcap Moss and Corbin interrupted.

Happy Corbin wondered if it was worth it for McIntyre to risk his career and comeback only to be thrown out like a bag of garbage by Brock Lesnar. Madcap Moss snuck into the ring and McIntyre pointed his sword at him. Drew wanted Madcap to tell him a joke and threatened to draw blood if Corbin stepped into the ring. McIntyre stopped Madcap and demanded a Drew McIntyre joke. Madcap Moss asked what do an escaped criminal and the main event of WrestleMania have in common? They are both going to get off “scot free”.

McIntyre laughed and then Madcap thought everything was cool. Madcap joined in on the laugh riot and wound up getting a Claymore to the face from McIntyre. Drew pointed the sword at Corbin and challenged him.

Shinsuke Nakamura def. Jinder Mahal

Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura faced Jinder Mahal in a Championship Contender’s match. If Mahal beat the champion in the non-title match, he would earn a future title match. Sami Zayn was ringside for the match and will have a match for the IC Title in two weeks. Shanky & Boogs were ringside as well.

Mahal connected with a Gutbuster and then a knee to the face for a two count. Nakamura quickly battled back and leveled Mahal with the Kinshasa for the pinfall victory. Nakamura taunted Sami Zayn after the match.

New Day def. Los Lotharios

Los Lotharios (Angel Garza & Humberto) faced New Day (Big E & Kofi Kingston) tonight on SmackDown. Kofi slammed Garza to the mat and hit a Splash. Big E went for the cover but Angel kicked out. Big E leveled Humberto with a shoulder tackle and tagged Kingston back in. Kofi knocked Humberto out of the ring and went for a dive but Garza booted him in the face as SmackDown went to a commercial break.

When SmackDown returned, Humberto went for a Moonsault but Kofi got his feet up and booted him in the face. Big E and Angel Garza tagged in and the former WWE Champion unloaded some Belly to Belly Suplexes. Big E danced over Angel before hitting a Splash. Big E went for the Big Ending but Garza escaped and hit a Backstabber. Garza looked for the tag but Humberto was still out. New Day hit Midnight Hour and went for the cover but Humberto broke it up.

Big E sent Humberto to the apron and went for a Spear but he dodged it. Big E crashed to the floor as Los Lotharios isolated Kofi Kingston in the ring. Humberto hit a Dropkick for a near fall. Kingston battled back with the Boom Drop and Big E tagged in. Big E hit the Big Ending for the pinfall victory.

Ronda Rousey Will Face Charlotte Flair At WrestleMania 38

SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair came down to the ring at the end of tonight’s show. Sonya Deville was there too and she said that Charlotte will beat Naomi next week in their title match.

Charlotte mocked Ronda Rousey for playing video games and farming. Flair stated that she has never been more confident and is the main event of WrestleMania. Flair referred to Becky Lynch as the undercard as well and joked that #1 doesn’t talk about #2. Charlotte took a shot at both Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey for taking time off to become a mother. Ronda Rousey made her way to the ring to a great reaction.

Ronda said she didn’t fly here during an ice storm with her baby to have a chat. Rousey told Flair that she won the Royal Rumble and gets to pick who she main events WrestleMania. Ronda told Charlotte that she owes her an ass kicking and Sonya Deville got in between them. Rousey told Charlotte that she is not special and will see her at WrestleMania. Charlotte vowed to win and raised the title in Ronda’s face. Rousey shoved Deville out of the way and went after Flair. Sonya leaped on Ronda’s back and she threw her to the canvas and applied an Armbar to close the show. Time will tell if Rousey receives a “fine” or a “suspension” for attacking an official.