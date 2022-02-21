Young Bucks & Tama Tonga React To Bullet Club Angle At No Surrender

An angle with implications for NJPW and AEW took place Saturday night on Impact Wrestling‘s No Surrender PPV. The Guerrillas of Destiny were challenging the Good Brothers for the Impact World Tag Team Championships when Chris Bey came to ringside. His distraction seemed to irritate both Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa. Then, Jay White appeared and gave a Blade Runner to Tama, leading to Anderson and Gallows retaining.

After the match, it was made clear that White had kicked the GOD out of Bullet Club and welcomed Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows back into it.

Following these events, Jay White tagged the Young Bucks in a post featuring highlights of his Blade Runner to Tama Tonga.

The Young Bucks then changed their bio to read, “Never really cared for Tama anyway tbh ?”

Karl Anderson commented on the Young Bucks bio as well.

Tama Tonga then responded to the Young Bucks on Twitter.

Suck my D bitch https://t.co/I4PVMlhl9c — Tama Tonga (@Tama_Tonga) February 20, 2022 He also issued a warning to Jay White.

You’re a fucking dead man https://t.co/0GRu8tKCjL — Tama Tonga (@Tama_Tonga) February 20, 2022

WHAT ON EARTH? The biggest NJPW angle of the year and it's happening on Impact https://t.co/obe1Ow5UNR — Super J-Cast (@thesuperjcast) February 20, 2022

There are implications for the angle in AEW as well. In storyline, Adam Cole brought White into the promotion recently. The Young Bucks and the Good Brothers had previously been aligned along with Kenny Omega as members of the Elite in both Impact and AEW last year. This angle is essentially taking place in 3 different promotions.