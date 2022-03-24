AEW Awards 2021: Winners Revealed

AEW announced the winners of the 2021 AEW Awards on YouTube before AEW Dynamite on Wednesday. The winners of the awards were by selected by online fan-voting over the past two weeks. There were a total of 12 categories.

The awards were presented by Tony Schiavone with co-hosts Dr. Britt Baker DMD, just like they did last year. This year, however, “The Men of the Year” Ethan Page and AEW TNT Champion Scorpio Sky also joined them in the ceremony. There were many surprise appearances throughout the ceremony.

The award for the Biggest Surprise Moment kicked off the AEW Awards, with Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson‘s debuts at All Out winning. The Wrestler of the Year Award was given to Kenny Omega, who said in his acceptance speech that 2021 was one of the hardest years of his career. Omega has been inactive in the ring since Full Gear back in November as he’s sustained injuries. Omega thanked his fans for the award and said that it serves as motivation for him to get back in the ring in better shape.

You can see the full list of the 2021 AEW Awards winners below:

Biggest Surprise: Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson debut at All Out

Biggest Beatdown: Adam Page goes 60 minutes with Bryan Danielson at Winter Is Coming

High Flyer Award: Dante Martin

Best Moment on the Mic: CM Punk returns at AEW Rampage: The First Dance

Biggest WTF Moment: TayJay (Anna Jay and Tay Conti) vs. The Bunny and Penelope Ford in a Street Fight on New’s Year Smash

Best Twitter Follow: Nyla Rose

Best Fashion Moment: Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. “Brittsburgh” jacket on Dynamite (August 11)

Best Mic Duel: CM Punk with MJF on Thanksgiving Eve on Dynamite (November 24)

Best Tag Team Brawl: The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) vs Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix) in a Steel Cage match at All Out

Breakout Star – Male: Sammy Guevara

Breakout Star – Female: Jade Cargill

Wrestler of the Year: Kenny Omega

You can watch the entire ceremony below: