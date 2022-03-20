AEW & DDT Pro Wrestling Partner Up To Bring DDT Wrestlers To America

AEW and DDT Pro Wrestling from Japan have partnered up together.

DDT held its “DDT Judgement 2022” show to celebrate their 25th anniversary on 20 March at the Ryogoku Kokugikan National Sumo Stadium in Tokyo, Japan. At the event, AEW’s Michael Nakazawa returned to DDT to face CyberFight President Sanshiro Takagi in an “I’m Sorry” match. The match came to be because Nakazawa was tired of Takagi embarrassing him and Nakazawa challenged him to the match.

Nakazawa lost, so according to the stipulation, he had to apologize to Takagi in front of the audience. Even though Nakazawa apologized, Takagi slammed him on a bunch of containers.

After the match, Nakazawa said that he hopes AEW and DDT get along going forward, and Tagaki thanked Nagazawa and Kenny. “Let’s make AEW, DDT and ALL of the Wrestling world more exciting,” he said.

Afterwards, AEW VP of Talent Relations, Christopher Daniels appeared via video to make an announcement regarding the partnership:

“Ohayou gozaimasu! This is Christopher Daniels, and I am Vice President of Talent Relations for All Elite Wrestling. And I’d like to take this opportunity to say congratulations to DDT on their 25th anniversary. And I’d like to also announce that AEW and DDT have come to an agreement to bring DDT’s wrestlers to the United States of America. And I for one am looking forward to introducing the top talent from DDT to the American wrestling fanbase. So until that time, ganbatte kudasai DDT! And we will see you soon.”

You can watch the video of the announcement below: