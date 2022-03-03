AEW Dynamite Results (3/2): CM Punk & MJF, Tony Khan Buys ROH, Revolution Go-Home Show

AEW Dynamite aired live from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. It was the final episode of Dynamite before AEW Revolution this Sunday. Tony Khan made a special announcement during tonight’s show. CM Punk responded to MJF‘s emotional promo last week just a few days ahead of their Dog Collar match at Revolution. In addition to the takeaways below, Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs warned Keith Lee not to show up at Rampage this Friday.

Dynamite Results

Bryan Danielson def. Christopher Daniels Young Bucks won the Casino Battle Royale & earned a spot in the AEW Tag Title Triple Threat match at Revolution Thunder Rosa & Mercedes Martinez def. Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter Wardlow def. Cezar Bononi Adam Cole & ReDragon def. Hangman Page & Dark Order

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Tony Khan Buys Ring Of Honor

Tony Khan said he had a massive announcement tonight he delivered it to begin the show. Khan announced that he is the new owner of Ring of Honor wrestling. Khan thanked everyone for being a part of the journey and noted that he had been an ROH fan for a long time.

Bryan Danielson Picked Up A Win & Traded Words With Moxley Ahead Of Their Match At Revolution

Bryan Danielson squared off against Christopher Daniels in the first match of the night. This was Daniels’ first match back since May of last year.Danielson and Daniels locked up in the middle of the ring to begin the action. Daniels hit a shoulder tackle and took Bryan down with an Arm Drag. Daniels taunted Bryan and did some jumping jacks in the middle of the ring.

Chris knocked Bryan out of the ring and hit him with a springboard Moonsault. Back in the ring, Danielson battled back and applied a submission hold. Daniels broke free and leveled Bryan with a Clothesline. Daniels booted Bryan in the face before slamming him to the canvas.

Daniels hit a Falcon Arrow and went for the cover but Danielson was able to kick out at two. Danielson responded with a release German Suplex and a running Dropkick to Daniels’ face. Bryan hit some chops and Yes Kicks in the corner of the ring. Danielson perched Daniels up on the top turnbuckle and joined him up there.

Danielson went for a Superplex but Daniels blocked it. Chris shoved Bryan to the canvas and went for a Crossbody but Danielson rolled through. Daniels punched Bryan in the face and it just annoyed Danielson. The two started trading punches and Daniels dropped to the canvas after a forearm to the face for a two count.

The two battled up to the top turnbuckle again and Daniels went for a Hurricanrana but Bryan shoved him away. Daniels hit a slam and went for a Moonsault but Bryan caught him in a Triangle submission. Danielson unloaded elbow strikes to Daniels’ head until he passed out and flexed for several seconds before releasing the hold.

After the match, Bryan Danielson grabbed a microphone and said that he and Daniels were in the main event of ROH twenty years ago, and at that time they started & ended matches in a handshake. Danielson shook Daniels hand while he was laid out before saying he’s not in ROH anymore, he’s in AEW and it is time to kick someone’s head in. Danielson booted Daniels’ face several times before vowing to stomp Moxley’s head in at Revolution.

Jon Moxley‘s theme hit and he made his way through the crowd before getting in the ring with Danielson. Moxley paced around as the crowd chanted his name. Moxley told Danielson that he is better than ever and more violent than ever as well. Jon told Bryan that he has got it wrong because he is at a crossroads.

Moxley isn’t going down the path where Bryan kicks his head in, because the story of Jon Moxley is just starting and he’s writing the first chapter at Revolution in Bryan’s blood. Moxley dared Bryan to fight right now and started pacing around like a maniac. Bryan rolled out of the ring and posed on the entrance ramp. Bryan and Moxley will battle this Sunday at AEW Revolution.

Young Bucks Won The Casino Battle Royale

FTR faced Top Flight as the first two teams of the Casino Battle Royal. The winning tag team will be added to the AEW Tag Team Championship match at Revolution. It was Top Flight’s first match back together in exactly one year. Darius and Dante Martin dominated the action early and beat the hell out of Dax Harwood.

The Acclaimed entered the match next and beat down Top Flight after Max Caster rapped a bit. Dark Order entered the match next and attacked Caster & Bowens. Butcher & Blade entered the Casino Battle Royale and beat Dark Order down.

FTR eliminated Alan Angels by launching him onto the entrance ramp as Varsity Blonds entered the match next. Bear Country entered during the break and were quickly eliminated. Santana & Ortiz entered next as Caster was eliminated. Best Friends (Chuck Taylor & Trent Beretta) entered the Battle Royale and Trent started unloading some chops.

Bowens eliminated Griff Garrison and posed in the ring. Evil Uno & Stu Grayson of Dark Order entered the Battle Royale followed by the Young Bucks. Matt & Nick had a stare down with FTR and took their sweet time walking down to the ring. They were about to trade punches but the rest of the teams attacked them in the middle of the ring as Dynamite went to a commercial break.

When Dynamite returned, Gunn Club entered the Battle Royale. FTR hit the Big Rig and Gunn Club were quickly eliminated. Brock Anderson & Lee Moriarty entered the match & Arn Anderson accompanied the team to the entrance ramp. Anthony Bowens eliminated 10 of Dark Order and then Stu Grayson.

2.0 (Matt Lee & Jeff Parker) were up next but hesitated to get into the ring as several teams were staring at them. 2.0 battled with FTR in the corner as Matt Jackson barely avoided an elimination by hanging onto the ropes. Matt sent Brock Anderson over the top rope and Lee was eliminated shortly after.

Top Flight sent Bowens over the top and The Acclaimed were officially eliminated from the Battle Royale. Evil Uno poked Trent in the eye on the ring apron but got distracted by Danhausen. Trent capitalized with a German Suplex on the ring apron and Evil Uno fell to the floor for the elimination.

Santana & Ortiz eliminated 2.0 but Jeff & Matt eliminated them as revenge. The crowd were not fans of Santana & Ortiz being eliminated. Top Flight, FTR, and Young Bucks were the final three teams after Trent was sent over the top rope. Top Flight and FTR battled as Young Bucks huddled in the corner. Dante hit a Hurricanrana on Cash over the top rope but eliminated himself as well.

Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish distracted Dax Harwood and Young Bucks eliminated him to a chorus of boos. Matt & Nick Jackson circled Darius Martin and he unloaded some punches. Darrius hit a Spanish Fly and Clotheslined Nick over the top rope but he landed in the waiting arms of Brandon Cutler. Nick tried to hop on the ring apron but Darrius booted him off for the elimination.

Matt sent Darrius to the apron with a Back Body Drop and then they traded punches. Darrius unloaded several forearms but Matt responded with a low blow and a Superkick to the face for the elimination. Jurassic Express will defend the AEW Tag Team Championships against reDragon (Fish & O’Reilly) and Young Bucks at Revolution.

Chris Jericho Warned Eddie Kingston

Chris Jericho cut a backstage promo tonight on Dynamite. Jericho noted that the entire world is buzzing from Tony’s announcement before turning his attention to Eddie Kingston. Jericho boasted about being a big star for so long while Eddie hasn’t. Chris stated that Eddie finally has the chance to win the big one but wondered if Kingston really is over his fear of success. Santana & Ortiz showed up and gave Jericho a fist bump. Chris Jericho will face Eddie Kingston this Sunday at AEW Revolution.

MJF Brutally Attacked CM Punk

CM Punk made his way to the ring to a great reaction. Punk wondered if he is the bad guy in his own story and complimented MJF on baring his soul last week. Punk said it was courage that he did not know MJF had and added that he believed what he stated.

Punk brought up the famous picture of him & Steve Austin. CM Punk stated that he didn’t bury Austin when people claimed he took his ball and went home. Punk noted how MJF has attacked Dean Malenko, who is suffering from Parkinsons disease and blasted the late Brian Pillman. Punk said hurt people hurt people and asked MJF to come down to the ring.

Maxwell eventually strutted to the ring in a suit and stood across from CM Punk. MJF wouldn’t look at Punk and he got in his face. Punk said “so here’s the thing, I’ve done horrible things in my life and used by him, so full of hate”. Punk noted that he poured booze down an alcoholics throat, poured out Paul Bearer’s ashes, mocked a wrestlers addiction until he quit. He told MJF that all that hate isn’t just going to keep him warm, it is going to burn him up.

Punk said he woke up this morning and asked himself if he is the good guy. The answer was “I sure am trying” and Punk offered his hand for a handshake. MJF then buried himself in Punk’s shoulder for a hug and the two embraced. Punk patted MJF on the back of the head before Maxwell booted him in the balls. MJF sent Punk to the ropes and planted him with a Piledriver.

MJF was wearing the shirt with the picture of them together and motioned for Spears & Wardlow to come down to the ring. MJF put in the Dynamite Diamond Ring and punched CM Punk in the face. Maxwell gave the ring a smooch before unloading some more punches to Punk’s face. CM Punk was busted open and MJF continued to brutally beat him down. Spears tied the dog collar on Punk as MJF called CM “a stupid old man”. MJF vowed to show Punk and all these mindless sheep that he is the devil himself. Spears choked Punk a bit before Sting & Darby Allin made the save.

Thunder Rosa Pinned The Champ Ahead Of Her Title Match

AEW Women’s Champion Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter faced Thunder Rosa & Mercedes Martinez tonight on Dynamite. Britt will defend the title against Thunder Rosa this Sunday at Revolution.

Martinez and Thunder Rosa dominated the action early and isolated the women’s champion in the corner of the ring. Hayter tagged in but Mercedes greeted her with a shoulder tackle. Thunder Rosa tagged in and continued to beat her down. Rebel tripped up Thunder Rosa and Hayter & Baker capitalized on the distraction. Hayter sent Thunder Rosa into the turnbuckle as Dynamite went to a commercial break.

When Dynamite returned, Martinez planted Hayter with a Fallaway Slam for a two count. Britt tagged in and hit Mercedes with a forearm to the face. Baker followed it up with a slam and went for the cover but couldn’t keep Martinez down. Baker went for the Lockjaw but Martinez escaped and tagged in Rosa.

Thunder Rosa and the champion traded punches in the middle of the ring. Rosa got the better of the exchange and slammed Baker to the canvas. Thunder went for a Suplex but Baker blocked it. Rosa hit a Death Valley Driver and went for the cover but Hayer broke it up at two. Thunder Rosa hit the Fire Thunder Driver on Baker for the pinfall victory.

Jade Cargill & Tay Conti had a backstage argument following the match. Jade will defend the TBS Championship against Tay Conti at Revolution.

MJF Confronted Wardlow

Wardlow faced Cezar Bononi this week on Dynamite. Shawn Spears accompanied Wardlow to the ring. Cezar got in some offense but went for a Back Body Drop. Wardlow caught him and hit a massive Powerbomb as Spears was frustrated. Wardlow was listening to the crowd chanted “one more time” and continued the Powerbomb Symphony with two more for the pinfall victory. Spears went to hit Bononi with a chair after the match and Wardlow stopped him. Wardlow got in Spears’ face and he backed away as the crowd cheered.

MJF confronted Wardlow backstage and told him that he can keep the TNT if he wins it. Maxwell joked that Wardlow isn’t going to win anyways and Wardlow said “it is because I’m always too busy making sure you win”. MJF slapped Wardlow in the face and reminded him that he is not a professional wrestler, he is his body guard. MJF threatened to put Wardlow and his family out on the streets if he continues to disobey him.

Adam Cole & ReDragon Picked Up A Win

Bobby Fish, Kyle O’Reilly, and Adam Cole faced AEW Champion Hangman Page, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds in the main event. Hangman Page will defend the AEW Championship against Adam Cole at Revolution.

Hangman leveled Bobby Fish with a big boot and bounced his head off the turnbuckle. The AEW Champion stomped Bobby Fish to the mat as Adam Cole looked on. Hangman hit a Fallaway Slam and dragged O’Reilly to the corner. John Silver tagged in and planted Kyle with a Suplex.

Reynolds got the tag and continued the beat down of O’Reilly. Fish tried to break it up but Dark Order took him out with a couple Dropkicks. O’Reilly battled back with a Dragon Screw and tagged in Cole. Adam unloaded some punches to Reynold’s face before quickly tagging out.

O’Reilly applied an Abominal Stretch in the corner as Cole taunted him. Page tagged in and Cole went for a Destroyer. Hangman blocked it and went for the Buckshot Lariat but Adam scampered out of the ring as Dynamite went to the final commercial break of the night.

When Dynamite returned, O’Reilly had John Silver in a submission hold in the middle of the ring. Silver broke free and Hangman tagged in. Hangman hit Fish with a Crossbody outside the ring and delivered a Powerbomb on O’Reilly for a near fall. Cole tagged in and a brawl broke out after a stare down between champion and challenger. Cole hit Silver with a Neckbreaker but turned around into a Buckshot Lariat from Hangman Adam Page. Hangman got up but Cole hit him with an Enziguri. Alex tagged in and booted Cole to the corner.

Cole responded with a Superkick and then The Boom for the pinfall victory. Cole attacked after the match but Hangman broke it up. O’Reilly tripped Hangman up and Cole unloaded some punches to the face. Fish & O’Reilly held Hangman up and tied him to the top rope. Fish & O’Reilly hit Silver with the High/Low and Cole planted Reynolds with the Canadian Destroyer as Hangman Page was helpless. Cole hit Page with a Superkick and some punches before posing with the AEW Championship to close the show.