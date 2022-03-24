AEW Dynamite Results (3/23): MJF & Wardlow, CM Punk Returns, Danielson & Moxley

AEW Dynamite aired live from the HEB Center in Cedar Park, Texas. CM Punk made his first appearance since Revolution and battled Dax Harwood in the opening match. In addition to the takeaways below, Shane Stickland versus Ricky Starks for the FTW Championship was announced for Friday’s episode of Rampage.

.@swerveconfident is prepared to take away the #FTW Championship away from @starkmanjones in his 2nd hometown this FRIDAY on #AEWRampage!



Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/uBC08d0xFr — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 24, 2022

Dynamite Results (3/23)

CM Punk def. Dax Harwood via submission Sting, Darby Allin, The Hardys def. AFO Bryan Danielson & Jon Moxley def. Varsity Blonds Adam Cole def. Jay Lethal Leyla Hirsch def. Kris Statlander Chris Jericho & Daniel Garcia def. John Silver & Alex Reynolds

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

CM Punk Returned & Is Poised For A Title Shot

CM Punk made his return following his victory over MJF in a Dog Collar match at Revolution. Punk squared off against Dax Harwood in the first match of the night. Punk controlled the action early and sent Harwood to the corner.

Punk brought Harwood down to the mat and applied an armbar. Gunn Club was shown in the crowd chanting against Dax as Harwood escaped the hold. Dax beat Punk down in the corner of the ring but Punk responded with a Body Slam. Dax shrugged it off and took Punk down with an Arm Drag. Punk responded with one of his one and applied another submission hold.

Harwood battled to his feet and caught Punk with a knee to the ribs. Dax controlled the next couple minutes of the match after connecting with a backbreaker and transitioning into a Headlock. The crowd got behind Punk as he broke free but Harwood sent him back to the canvas with a slam.

Gunn Club continued to make noise in the crowd and Harwood got distracted by it. Punk tried to capitalize but Dax leveled him with an elbow to the face. Harwood climbed to the top rope and went for a flying headbutt but Punk rolled out of the way.

Punk and Harwood traded punches in the middle of the ring. Neither wrestler would go down until Punk caught him with a leg lariat for a close two count. CM Punk hit a Leg Drop and made his way to the top turnbuckle.

Dax caught Punk with a punch and joined him on the top rope. Harwood set up for a Superplex but Punk blocked. Punk sent Harwood to the canvas and looked into the crowd. CM Punk climbed to the top turnbuckle but Harwood tripped him up. Harwood then planted Punk with a massive Superplex and both wrestlers were down.

Harwood rolled to the apron and started climbing to the top turnbuckle. Dax hit the flying headbutt this time and went for the cover but Punk kicked out at the last moment. Punk and Harwood wound up Suplexing each other out of the ring and to the floor.

The referee started counting as Cash Wheeler pounded on the apron. Both made it back into the ring and Punk connected with a Crossbody for the near fall. Punk quickly applied the Anaconda Vice in the middle of the ring but Harwood was able to escape. Punk booted Harwood head-first into the bottom turnbuckle and got him in a cradle for a two count.

Harwood stumbled to his feet and Punk went for a running knee to the face. Dax caught him, bounced Punk off the turnbuckle and planted him with a Powerbomb for a two count. Wheeler was in disbelief ringside as the crowd cheered.

CM Punk hit a knee to the face and signaled for the GTS but Harwood countered into a Dragon Screw. Harwood applied a Sharpshooter in the middle of the ring but Punk was able to escape. Punk locked in the Anaconda Vice again and Harwood finally tapped out to end a great opening match. After the bell, Punk posed for the cheering crowd and signaled that he’s ready for the AEW Championship.

Sting, Darby & The Hardys def. AFO

Sting, Darby Allin, Matt & Jeff Hardy faced AFO ( Marq Quen, Isiah Kassidy, Butcher, Blade) in an 8-man tag team match. The action started out in chaos and Sting hit a Splash off the top rope onto AFO. Matt and Jeff beat Private Party down outside the ring as Butcher launched Darby into the barricade. The action spilled into the crowd and Butcher threw Darby down a flight of stairs as Dynamite went to a commercial break.

When Dynamite returned, Quen hit Matt Hardy with a low blow and then Private Party hit a Side Effect on Matt off the stage. Darby and Sting battled with Butcher and Blade in the concourse area. Sting and Darby set them up on a table as Jeff climbed a ladder. Jeff connected with a Swanton Bomb sending them both through tables.

.@JEFFHARDYBRAND completely in his element right now as he launches himself into The Butcher and the Blade! Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/dIea3Q9CTV — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 24, 2022

Sting and Matt Hardy made their way back to ringside and battled with Private Party. Quen and Kassidy went for Gin & Juice but it was blocked. Sting and Matt Harty then hit a Scorpion Death Drop & Twist of Fate on Quen & Kassidy for the pinfall victory.

Danielson & Moxley Dominated

Bryan Danielson & Jon Moxley faced the Varsity Blonds tonight on Dynamite. William Regal joined commentary for the match.

Danielson controlled the action early and tagged in Jon. Pillman Jr. caught Moxley with a Dropkick and tagged in Griff Garrison. Moxley dropped Griff with a German Suplex and tagged in Danielson. Bryan beat Garrison down as Dynamite went to a commercial break.

Varsity Blonds were back in control and had Moxley isolated in the ring. Danielson broke it up with a running knee and Moxley planted Pillman with the Paradigm Shift. Moxley and Danielson beat the hell out of the Varsity Blonds before quickly tapping them out at the same time.

After the match, Moxley told Regal that he has only cares about the opinion of Lord William Regal. He added that getting Regal’s approval is a badge of honor and he will wear it with pride. Moxley added that he and Danielson were “forged in combat”. Jon added that they are the three most sadistic bastards in the business and will go through anyone that gets in their way.

"If you want a badge of honor from the Black Pool Combat Club, there's only one way to get it – the hard way." @JonMoxley and @BryanDanielson with @RealKingRegal putting the entire #AEW locker room on notice! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/FjrK4xXa6E — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 24, 2022

MJF Wants Everyone To Forget About Wardlow

MJF spoke tonight and addressed costing Wardlow his shot at the TNT Championship by interfering in his match against Scorpio Sky last week. Shawn Spears joined him in the ring and took a seat on the chair. Maxwell called the crowd white trash and claimed that he had Punk beat at Revolution. MJF said that CM Punk decided to cheat to win and vowed to give Punk the most embarrassing loss of his career down the line. Maxwell added that it won’t be over until he attends Punk’s funeral and piss on his grave.

Maxwell brought up Wardlow and called the crowd inbred because they cheered him. The crowd chanted “Wardlow!” even louder and MJF took credit for making Wardlow for signing him three years ago. MJF said that he put a roof over Wardlow and “that momma of his” head and claimed that Wardlow didn’t sign a deal with some shmuck, he signed a deal with the devil.

MJF called Wardlow “piggy” and vowed to make his life miserable. The crowd proved MJF right by breaking out in a “Jesus!” chant towards MJF. Maxwell vowed to strap Wardlow to a cross like Jesus and the crowd booed. Wardlow marched down the entrance ramp and beat down the security. Maxwell ordered a bunch more security to hold him down. MJF told Wardlow that he is going to keep paying him to stay home until all these people forget he existed. Maxwell told Wardlow to have fun in the mud “pig” and told security to get him out of here.

Max kept talking as Wardlow was backed away by security. MJF added that The Pinnacle is still going strong and Spears closed the promo by saying “when you are in The Pinnace, you are always on top”.

Adam Cole def. Jay Lethal & Stole The AEW Title

Adam Cole battled Jay Lethal to begin the 2nd hour of tonight’s episode of Dynamite. Lethal sent Cole to the corner and hit him with some jabs to the face. Jay followed it up with an elbow to the top of the head and Cole dropped to the canvas. Adam battled back and connected with an Enziguri.

Cole went for the Boom but Lethal countered and sent him to the apron. Lethal went for a Dropkick off the middle turnbuckle but Cole ducked. Cole took some time to pose for the crowd and it backfired. Lethal hit the Dropkick and followed it up with two Suicide Dives. Lethal went for a third but Cole walked to the other side of the ring. Jay hit the third Suicide Dive as reDragon watched on from the entrance ramp. Lethal traded some words with them as Dynamite went to a commercial break.

When Dynamite returned, Cole rolled Lethal up for a two count before Jay got him in a Figure Four in the middle of the ring. Fish and O’Reilly made their way down the entrance ramp and to the ringside area. Cole battled through the pain and reached for the ropes to break the hold.

Lethal got distracted by reDragon and Cole capitalized with a Superkick. Lethal responded with a Cutter but wound up spring boarding into another Superkick from Cole. Adam followed it up with Panama Sunrise and went for the cover but Jay powered out at two. Cole took down his knee pad and went for the Boom but Lethal ducked. ReDragon provided another distraction and Cole hit a low blow. Cole followed it up with the Boom for the pinfall victory.

Adam Cole cut a promo after the match and claimed that there is nobody on the planet that deserves the title more than him. Cole claimed that Hangman stole his victory at Revolution. Cole suggested that Hangman Page doesn’t have the guts to come out here and face him.

AEW Champion Hangman Page made his way to the ring and got in with Cole & ReDragon. Hangman took off his belt and started whipping them. Cole hit Hangman with a low blow before they started stomping him down. AEW Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express & Christian rushed the ring for the save. Cole stole the AEW title and brought it backstage with him.

Sammy Guevara & Tay Conti Want Revenge

Tony Schiavone interviewed Sammy Guevara & Tay Conti tonight. Sammy said that the reaction from the crowd used to be all he wanted until now. Tay Conti grabbed the microphone and said that they want payback. Conti vowed to kick Paige VanZant‘s ass and Sammy wanted to fight either Page or Sky.

Dan Lambert, TNT Champion Scorpio Sky, and Ethan Page interrupted. Lambert was wearing the extra TNT title around his own waist. Lambert referred to Conti as “Lucha-whore-us” and claimed that they weren’t getting a match. Lambert kissed the TNT title and laughed. Sammy said that they are living in Lambert’s head and if he knew what they did with that belt, Lambert would know that they are living in his mouth too. Lambert threw a tantrum and was disgusted to end the promo.

And now @tayconti_ sends a message to @PaigeVanZant! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/YBlFlU93Y9 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 24, 2022

Leyla Hirsch Stole A Victory, Nyla Rose Attacked Thunder Rosa

Leyla Hirsch faced Red Velvet tonight and Kris Statlander was banned from ringside. Hirsch attacked Red Velvet during her entrance and sent her into the barricade. Red Velvet battled back and leaped off the steel steps into a Hurricanrana that sent Leyla flying across the floor. Back in the ring, Red Velvet connected with a standing Moonsault for a near fall. Leyla responded with a Northern Lights Suplex for a one count as Dynamite went to a commercial.

Red Velvet sent Hirsch out of there ing when Dynamite returned. Leyla grabbed a steel rung from under the ring but the referee took it away. As it turns out, Hirsch had another piece of steel and bashed Red Velvet over the head with it as the referee was tossing the other object out of the ring. Hirsh got the pinfall victory and locked in an Armbar after the match. Kris Statlander rushed the ring and unloaded on Leyla. Statlander threw Leyla out of the ring to end the segment.

.@callmekrisstat is absolutely sick and tired of @legitleyla's antics, as she comes to the aid of her friend @thee_red_velvet! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/6JNHYYB5T2 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 24, 2022

After the match, AEW Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa was set to be interviewed by Tony Schiavone. However, Vickie Guerrero quickly interrupted and mocked Thunder Rosa. Nyla Rose capitalized on the distraction and beat Thunder Rosa down from behind. Nyla Rose will be in action this Friday on Rampage.

.@ThunderRosa22's hometown welcome is interrupted by the screeches of @VickieGuerrero! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/yIMY9FOiXc — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 24, 2022

Jericho Appreciation Society Picked Up A Win

Jericho Appreciation Society (Jericho & Daniel Garcia) faced John Silver & Alex Reynolds from Dark Order in tonight’s main event. Jericho and John Silver started off the match. Jericho mocked John and slapped him in the face. Silver got angry and hit Jericho with a Body Slam before getting him in an Armbar in the middle of the ring.

Chris battled to his feet and Reynolds tagged in. Alex caught Jericho with a Dropkick to the face and Dark Order took turns hitting him with kicks. Jericho grabbed the ropes and rolled out of the ring to regroup. Silver followed Jericho out there and leveled him with a kick to the face.

Dark Order hit a double team move on Jericho and then posed in the ring. Jericho then booted the steel steps and fell down on his own to make it seem like the rest of Dark Order attacked him. Referee Aubrey Edwards fell for it and kicked Dark Order out from ringside as Dynamite went to a commercial break.

Jericho was still getting his ass kicked when Dynamite returned. Silver hit a slam and then took out every member of Jericho Appreciation Society outside the ring. Back in the ring, Silver hit a Crossbody and went for the cover but Chris kicked out at two. Jericho hit a Codebreaker out of nowhere and went for the cover but Silver kicked out.

Daniel Garcia got back up on the apron and tagged in. Garcia delivered a chop to the chest and sent Jericho towards Silver. John countered and sent Jericho flying out of the ring. Dark Order hit a couple Suplexes on Garcia and went for the cover but he was able to kick out at two. Jake Hager hopped on the apron and Silver punched him in the face. Hager slammed Silver down on the floor and Matt Lee hit Reynolds with a cheap shot. Garcia locked in a sharpshooter submission and Reynolds tapped out. JAS posed in the ring to close the show.