AEW Dynamite Results (3/9): Jeff Hardy Debuts, Regal Speaks, Paige VanZant, New Champion

AEW Dynamite aired live from the Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida. It was the first episode of Dynamite following AEW Revolution. In addition the takeaways below, FTR fired Tully Blanchard as their manager during a backstage interview.

.@tullyBFTR doesn't seem to be a part of #FTR's plan for the future! #AEWDynamite is LIVE right now on TBS – Tune in! pic.twitter.com/EUtwx9VXhy — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 10, 2022

Dynamite Results

Hangman Page def. Dante Martin to retain the AEW Championship Bryan Danielson & Jon Moxley def. The WorkHorsemen PAC def. Wheeler Yuta via submission Jurassic Express def. The Acclaimed to retain the AEW Tag Team Championships Thunder Rosa def. Leyla Hirsch to earn a shot at the AEW Women’s Championship next week Scorpio Sky def. Sammy Guevara to become the new TNT Champion

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Chris Jericho Attacked Eddie Kingston, New Faction Formed

Chris Jericho kicked off the show to a great reaction. Jericho said he had the best match of his AEW career against Eddie Kingston at Revolution. Chris thanked Kingston for bringing the best out of him and congratulated him on winning the big one. Jericho claimed that he refused to shake Eddie’s hand out of frustration and a loud “shake his hand” chant broke out. Jericho said he wanted to apologize Kingston face to face and shake his hand. A very loud “Eddie!” chant broke out and Kingston made his way to the ring.

Kingston claimed that he didn’t want to show up at the PPV and go out and drink to forget about his problems. Eddie said that Jericho got in his head because he has lost every big one. Kingston shouted at a fan chanting “what” every couple seconds to show some respect and noted that Steve Austin isn’t here. Kingston was inspired by the people who were moved by the Players Tribune article and hoped that he did them proud at Revolution.

Eddie told Jericho that it’s not his fault that he got frustrated and didn’t shake his hand. Jericho told Kingston that he couldn’t sleep for the past two nights and told Eddie that he respected him. Jericho thanked Eddie for giving him one of the best matches of his career and extended his hand. The two shook hands before 2point0 and Daniel Garcia attacked them.

.@MadKing1981 delivers an emotional speech after his big win at #AEWRevolution. #AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/JDu3N9YIIj — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 10, 2022

Chris Jericho then attacked Santana & Ortiz with he baseball bat and Jake Hager rushed the ring. Hager joined in on the beat down of Santana, Ortiz, and Eddie Kingston. Hager then Powerbombed Eddie Kingston off the ring apron and through a table below. Chris grabbed a microphone and said “this is the Jericho Appreciation Society and that is entertainment” while pointing the baseball bat at Kingston on the floor.

What a way to start #AEWDynamite tonight! After @IAmJericho finally shakes @MadKing1981's hand, #2point0 and @GarciaWrestling cause mayhem and @Santana_Proud and @Ortiz_powerful come in to intervene! What is going on?! We are LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/bnkubsyJ8s — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 10, 2022

.@IAmJericho's 'handshake' has just led to this moment of complete betrayal! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/VBeoAxbfoY — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 10, 2022

Hangman Page Retained The AEW Championship

Hangman Adam Page defended the AEW Championship against Dante Martin in the first match of the night. Dante showed off his athleticism and flipped out of a wrist lock to begin the action. The two locked up in the middle of the ring before Hangman connected with a couple shoulder tackles. Martin shrugged them off and hit a Dropkick that sent Page to the corner.

Page kept walking forward as Dante was unloading chops to his chest. Dante went for a Crossbody but Hangman caught him (eventually, he fell down at first). Page then hit a Fallaway Slam and sent Dante Martin out of the ring as Dynamite went to a commercial break.

When Dynamite returned, Dante hit an Enziguri and climbed to the top turnbuckle for a Dropkick. Dante went for the cover but Hangman powered out at two and the world title match continued. Dante knocked the champion out of the ring and hit a springboard Moonsault on the outside.

Back in the ring, the high-flying challenger went back to the top turnbuckle and leaped into a Powerbomb from the champion for a close two count. Page paced around before Dante grabbed onto his boot. Hangman booted him away and eventually caught him with a Buckshot Lariat for the pinfall victory. Dante did his best to avoid it but in the end the champion connected to retain the AEW World Championship.

Tony Schiavone got in the ring with the champion after the victory and asked him about his victory over Adam Cole at Revolution. Hangman asked that Dante Martin get into the ring and complimented him on making it to a world title match after his brother’s injury forced him to become a single’s competitor. Page told Dante Martin that he’d be glad to do it again if he ever made it back here.

Adam Cole interrupted and told Hangman Page that he proved that he was not untouchable at Revolution. Cole said that Hangman got lucky and called it a fluke win. Cole challenged Hangman Page to a 6-man tag match next week and said that his partners know Page better than he knows himself. Cole claimed that Page’s days as AEW Champion are numbered because he is going to take the title from him.

William Regal Spoke After Moxley & Danielson’s First Win As A Team

Bryan Danielson & Jon Moxley faced JD Drake & Anthony Henry tonight on Dynamite. William Regal accompanied Bryan Danielson to the ring.

Moxley sent Drake to the corner and stomped on him several times. Danielson tagged in and unloaded some kicks to JD’s chest. Anthony Henry tagged in and unloaded some kicks but Danielson shrugged them off. Moxley tagged back and beat the hell out of Henry in the corner of the ring. Bryan got the tag and connected with some chops and kicks to Henry’s chest.

Danielson locked in a submission hold before tagging in Moxley. Jon hit a release Suplex and went for the cover but Anthony Henry kicked out at two. Henry hit a boot to the face and followed it up with a missile Dropkick off the top turnbuckle. JD Drake tagged in and traded strikes with Moxley.

Jon got the better of the exchange. and leveled Drake with a Clothesline Moxley tagged out and hit Henry with a Suicide Dive. Moxley then hit a Suplex as Danielson connected with he running knee to JD Drake’s face. Danielson stomped on his face a couple times before applying the LeBell Lock for the submission victory.

Tony Schiavone and William Regal got into the ring after the match for an interview. The crowd loudly chanted “Regal” as William told Tony that it has been 29 years since they have been on TV together. Regal noted that he is not long for this world, there are too many empty bottles and joked “a few broken hearts”. Regal got emotional and thanked Tony for being one of the first people to really help him.

Regal joked that he is no longer required to be at his old job and he completely checked out of the industry. William said it peaked his interest that Bryan Danielson mentioned him on Dynamite. Regal added that Danielson is the wrestler that he should of been and he is the perfect professional wrestler.

William added that Danielson never had the addiction problems he had and turned to Moxley. Regal noted that Moxley is a sadistic person that will take things to another level. Regal warned the rest of the teams to step up or they will get stepped on.

"You either will step up or you'll get stepped on." – William Regal



What a promo.



(via @AEW) pic.twitter.com/XIddE7zUk2 — B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) March 10, 2022

PAC Tapped Out Wheeler Yuta

PAC faced Wheeler Yuta tonight on Dynamite. Best Friends and Death Triangle were ringside for the match and Orange Cassidy had his arm in a sling. PAC and Yuta went back and forth as Dynamite went to a commercial break before the match really got going.

When Dynamite returned, Wheeler connected with a release German Suplex that sent Pac flying across the ring. Yuta followed it up with an Atomic Drop, Enziguri, and a Crossbody off the top turnbuckle for a near fall. Pac responded with a kick and then a Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Pac planted Wheeler with a big Superplex and then applied the Brutalizer for the submission victory.

A brutal finish by @BASTARDPAC and Yuta is forced to tap out! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/L3uQZBppOY — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 10, 2022

Jeff Hardy Made His AEW Debut & Helped His Brother

Andrade El Idolo tried to get the rest of the members of Hardy Family Office to vote Matt Hardy out of the group. Private Party initially gave the thumbs up and turned it to a thumbs down. Butcher, Blade, Private Party, and Andrade El Idolo then beat Matt Hardy down. Andrade leveled Matt with a running boot to the face.

Darby Allin & Sting showed up and made their way down the entrance ramp as Andrade grabbed a steel chair. They got into the ring and a brawl broke out. The numbers game eventually caught up to them and they were beaten down. Jeff Hardy’s theme hit and he rushed the ring to a big pop from the crowd. Jeff hit a Jawbreaker on Butcher before everyone surrounded Blade. Matt hit a Twist of Fate on Blade and Jeff climbed to the top turnbuckle for a Swanton Bomb. Jeff and Matt had a brief stare down with Darby & Sting to end the segment.

LOOK WHO JUST CAME TO THE AID OF @MATTHARDYBRAND!!!

It's @JEFFHARDYBRAND! ??? #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS right now!!! pic.twitter.com/oUuJpvsBrE — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 10, 2022

Wardlow Spoke Ahead Of His TNT Championship Match Next Week

Tony Schiavone interviewed Wardlow tonight on Dynamite about turning his back on MJF at Revolution. Wardlow said he found himself making sure Max was fulfilling his dreams and asked the crowd to forgive him for associating with such trash. He admitted that he grew up very poor and Max saved him from that, but that doesn’t give MJF the right to disrespect him.

Wardlow noted that he was still under contract with Max but doesn’t give a damn and wants to move on from The Pinnacle because he is finally free. Wardlow warned Max to just be smart and let him out of his contract. He closed the promo by saying he wants the TNT Championship next week and will not stop there because AEW is “Wardlow’s World”.

Jurassic Express Retained the Tag Titles

The Acclaimed (Caster & Bowens) faced Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus) tonight on Dynamite in a AEW Tag Team Championship match. Bowens and Caster controlled the action early and isolated Jungle Boy in the ring. Caster connected with an Elbow Drop and went for the cover but Luchasaurus broke it up at two.

Caster Dropkicked the boombox into Luchasaurus’ face and The Acclaimed followed it up with a double team move for a near fall. Caster wrapped a chain around his fist but Christian Cage dragged him out of the ring. Luchasaurus leveled Max with a Clothesline and got Bowns up in the Electric Chair in the ring. Jungle Boy climbed to the top rope for a Clothesline for the pinfall victory. Jurassic Express are still the AEW Tag Team Champions.

Thunder Rosa Earned Another Shot At Britt Baker Next Week

Thunder Rosa squared off against Leyla Hirsch tonight on Dynamite. The winner of the match will face Britt Baker next week for the AEW Women’s Championship. Leyla controlled the action early as Dynamite went to a break. When Dynamite returned, Hirsch climbed to the middle turnbuckle but Rosa struck her from behind.

Rosa joined Hirsch up on the top turnbuckle and connected with a Superplex. Thunder Rosa followed it up with a Clothesline and went for the cover but Leyla powered out at two. Hirsch slammed Thunder Rosa’s wrist onto the canvas and grabbed a steel beam from under the ring. Red Velvet broke it up and rolled Ley back into the ring. Hirsch got Rosa in an Armbreaker but she got to the ropes. Rosa hit the Fire Thunder Driver for the pinfall victory and will face Britt Baker next week for the AEW Women’s Championship in her hometown. Tony Schiavone then made yet another on screen appearance to announce that it will be a Steel Cage match. Britt Baker responded in a backstage promo and vowed to retain her title next week.

.@Thunderrosa22 will not be denied! She takes the victory tonight at #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/LmwdofmHu2 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 10, 2022

Scorpio Sky Captured The TNT Title, Paige VanZant Signs With AEW

Sammy Guevara defended the TNT Championship against Scorpio Sky in the main event on tonight’s show. The winner of the match will defend the title next week against Wardlow. Dan Lambert and Ethan Page were ringside and set up a table. Sammy took control and put Scorpio on top of the table. Guevara motioned that he is crazy and climbed to the top rope. Guevara then went for a 630 Senton and crashed through the table after Scorpio Sky rolled out of the way. Tay Conti ran ringside to check on him.

Guevara was helped up the entrance ramp by Conti and a member of the medical staff during the break. However, once Dynamite returned from a commercial the TNT Champion refused to end the match and marched back to the ring. Scorpio Sky continued the beatdown and mocked Tay Conti. Paige VanZant was in the front row and traded words with Tay as Sky hit a Backbreaker.

Scorpio applied a Headlock as Tay slammed on the ring apron like a maniac to try to fire up Sammy. Guevara battled to his feet and broke the hold. Guevara connected with a springboard Cutter and went for the cover but Scorpio Sky kicked out at two. Dan Lambert hopped on the ropes for a distraction as Ethan Page tried to get into the ring. Tay stopped her but Paige VanZant attacked her. VanZant sent Tay into the steel steps as Sky hit the TKO for the pinfall victory. Scorpio Sky is the new TNT Champion. Paige VanZant signed her AEW contract on Tay Conti’s backside and posed with Men of the Year & Lambert to close the show.

#AndNew!!! Your new TNT Champion is @ScorpioSky! What an incredible night of action here on #AEWDynamite tonight!!! pic.twitter.com/iEFaXB9U35 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 10, 2022