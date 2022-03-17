AEW Dynamite St. Patrick’s Day Slam Results: Steel Cage Match, Wardlow & MJF, The Hardys

AEW Dynamite St. Patrick’s Day Slam aired live from the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas. Britt Baker defended the AEW Women’s Championship against Thunder Rosa inside a Steel Cage. Wardlow challenged Scorpio Sky for the TNT Championship tonight. The Hardys made their AEW in-ring debut against Private Party on tonight’s Dynamite as well,

Dynamite Results (3/16)

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Cole & ReDRagon Picked Up A Win

Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, and Kyle O’Reilly faced AEW Champion Hangman Page and AEW Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus) in a Trios match to begin the show. Cole and Jungle Boy started off the action and exchanged strikes in the middle of the ring. Jungle Boy got the better of Cole and leveled him with a Dropkick. Cole battled back and tagged in Bobby Fish.

ReDRagon (Fish & O’Reilly) took turns beating Jungle Boy down and kept him isolated in their corner of the ring. Jungle Boy eventually escaped and tagged in Luchasaurus for the big comeback. Luchasaurus unloaded some chops before Cole sent him into the ring post from behind. Hangman Page got the tag and connected with a Clothesline on Adam Cole. Page followed it up with a Fallaway Slam to Fish and then a Liger Bomb for a near fall. ReDRagon planted Jungle Boy with Demolition Decapitation and went for the cover but he was able to kick out as Dynamite went to a commercial break.

When Dynamite returned, Luchasaurus tagged in again and dominated. Luchasaurus connected with a Chokeslam and followed it up with a Moonsault on Fish & O’Reilly. Jungle Boy climbed to the top rope but Cole caught him with a Superkick to the face. Cole and Jungle Boy eventually were in the ring alone after the match devolved into a brawl with everyone hitting a signature move. Jungle Boy got Cole up in the Fireman’s Carry but Adam escaped and connected with the Boom for the pinfall victory.

After the match, FTW Champion Ricky Starks and Keith Lee were interviewed backstage. Starks boasted that Team Taz whooped Keith Lee’s ass last time he was on Rampage and the same thing will happen this Friday. Lee noted that he punched Starks out and he was laying on the mat “like a little bitch”. Lee ended the segment by telling Starks he will see him Friday for the FTW Championship match.

And @adamcolepro LOWERS THE BOOM and GETS THE VICTORY! Tune in to #AEWDynamite: #StPatricksDaySlam LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/oY89DcgvN3 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 17, 2022

Moxley & Danielson def. Best Friends

Best Friends (Chuck Taylor & Wheeler YUTA) faced Bryan Danielson & Jon Moxley tonight on Dynamite. William Regal joined commentary for the match. Danielson and Wheeler started off the action and Bryan hit some uppercuts. Moxley tagged in and planted Wheeler with a Suplex for a near fall. Chuck Taylor tagged in and sent Moxley to the floor outside the ring. Danielson and Moxley took back control and beat Taylor down as Dynamite went to a break.

When Dynamite returned, Wheeler connected with a German Suplex on Moxley but Jon powered out at two. Danielson tagged back in and unloaded the Yes Kicks on Wheeler’s chest. Yuta got fired up and wanted more and Danielson continued to boot the hell out of him. Danielson hit the Regal Plex for a close two count and tagged in Jon. Moxley applied the Guillotine Choke for the submission victory. After the match, William Regal offered to shake Wheeler Yuta’s hand. Regal then delivered a slap to Wheeler’s face before trading some words. The two nodded at each other and Wheeler exited.

Young Bucks Confronted FTR

Tony Schiavone caught up with FTR backstage tonight on Dynamite. Dax and Cash said that it wasn’t easy firing Tully Blanchard but it had to be done after they lost the tag titles. Young Bucks interrupted in ridiculous outfits and told FTR that there isn’t a manager that they could hire to make them anything but the 2nd best tag team in All Elite Wrestling.

Chris Jericho Is A Sports Entertainer

The Jericho Appreciation Society made their way to the ring to Judas from Fozzy. Matt Lee said that there would be no more sing-a-long if it were up to him but Jericho is a better man. Jeff Parker added that Jericho deserves to be idolized.

Jericho got a great reaction and tried to turn the fans against him by saying that they are lucky to be alive during his era in wrestling. Jericho claimed that people have lived through his promos and matches over the past few decades and added that there would be no AEW without him.

Chris claimed that the members of Inner Circle didn’t appreciate him and that they are all just pro wrestlers. Jericho added that the fans take him for granted and even AEW as a whole doesn’t appreciate him enough. Jericho stated that he is legendary millionaire because he is a sports entertainer, not a pro wrestler. Jericho told 2.0 that their name is dumb and to drop it. Chris took credit for Daniel Garcia recovering from his car accident because he donated money to him. Jericho said Hager is his right hand man and “the hand of the king”. Chris declared that this was his newest reinvention and the era of the sports entertainer begins now.

Remember this date folks: a new era begins in #AEW, the era of the 'Sports Entertainer'! Watch #AEWDynamite: #StPatricksDaySlam LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/U55CDyOctx — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 17, 2022

MJF Cost Wardlow His TNT Title Shot

Scorpio Sky defended the TNT Championship against Wardlow to kick off the 2nd hour of tonight’s episode of Dynamite. The action started off back and Sky sent Wardlow to the corner. Scorpio bit Wardlow on the head and that was a big mistake. Wardlow showed off his power with a Spinebuster and stared at Dan Lambert, Paige VanZant & Men of the Year. Paige VanZant kissed her boyfriend Austin Vanderford in front of Wardlow for a distraction. Vanderford got in Wardlow’s face and almost got a Powerbomb for his troubles. Scorpio leaped through the ropes and broke it up with a Dropkick to Wardlow as Dynamite went to a commercial.

Back from the break, Wardlow hit another Spinebuster and signaled for the Powerbomb Symphony. Wardlow hit a couple Powerbombs before Dan Lambert hopped on the ring apron for a distraction. Sky rolled out of the ring and Wardlow followed him out there. Shawn Spears showed up on the entrance ramp for a distraction and then MJF attacked Wardlow from behind. MJF shoved Wardlow head-first into the ring post and rolled him into the ring. Scorpio rolled him up to retain the TNT Championship.

After the match, Men of the Year, Vanderford, Spears, and MJF beat down Wardlow. Spears hit Wardlow over the head with a steel chair and then MJF put on the Dynamite Diamond ring. MJF clocked Wardlow in the face with it and then gave Dan Lambert a bundle of money for helping him ruin Wardlow’s TNT Championship opportunity.

.@The_MJF just drove @RealWardlow's face into the ring post and @ScorpioSky steals the victory and retains his title! Watch #AEWDynamite: #StPatricksDaySlam LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/rW8xuX8sHm — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 17, 2022

The dirtiest of tactics by @The_MJF unfolding after @RealWardlow endured a total assault! Watch #AEWDynamite: #StPatricksDaySlam LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/EU8oFvELFc — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 17, 2022

The Hardys Won Their AEW In-Ring Debut

The Hardys battled Private Party tonight on Dynamite. Jeff and Matt dominated the match early and isolated Quen in the ring. Jeff hit Whisper in the Wind. Private Party battled back and took control as Dynamite went to a commercial break. When Dynamite returned, Matt hit Kassidy with a Side Effect and tagged in Jeff. Private Party hit a Stomp/Neckbreaker combo on Jeff for a near fall.

Jeff hit a Dropkick on Kassidy and went for the cover but Isiah kicked out at two. Matt hit another Side Effect and Jeff followed it up with a Frog Splash for a near fall. Matt went for Razor’s Edge but Kassidy dodged it. Jeff then hit the Swanton Bomb for the pinfall victory. The crowd gave Matt and Jeff a great reaction after the victory. After the match, AFO interrupted but Sting and Darby Allin made the save to end the segment.

#TheHardys with their first win in #AEW on this historic night in San Antonio! Watch #AEWDynamite: #StPatricksDaySlam LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/C363XOx0Bg — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 17, 2022

Thunder Rosa Captured The AEW Women’s Championship

Britt Baker defended the AEW Women’s Championship against Thunder Rosa in the main event. Thunder Rosa had a band play her to the ring and got a tremendous reaction from her hometown crowd. Thunder Rosa dominated early and busted Britt open by bashing her face into the steel cage. The champ battled back and launched Thunder Rosa into the steel. Baker regrouped on the ring apron as the blood poured down her face.

When Dynamite returned, Baker was in control and brought several steel chairs into the ring. Thunder Rosa went for a Superkick but accidentally booted the referee. Baker unloaded some chair shots and perched Thunder Rosa up in the corner of the ring. Baker set up a bunch of chairs on the canvas below and joined Rosa on the turnbuckle. Britt connected with an Air Raid Crash on the chairs and a “holy sh*t!” chant broke out.

Referee Aubrey Edwards rushed the ring as Baker went for the cover but Rosa still was able to kick out at two. Baker set up a ton of chairs but it backfired. Thunder Rosa knocked her onto the tower of chairs and went for the cover but Baker kicked out at two. Baker battled back and poured thumbtacks on the mat. Britt hit a Back Body Drop on top of the tacks for a near fall.

Britt put on the glove and went for the Lockjaw but Thunder Rosa escaped after slamming Britt’s hand onto the tacks. Thunder Rosa hit Baker with a Powerbomb onto the tacks. Baker rolled out of the ring and the challenger chased her. Baker grabbed a steel chair and bashed Thunder Rosa in the midsection before returning to the ring. Thunder Rosa hit the Fire Thunder Driver for the pinfall victory. Thunder Rosa is the new AEW Women’s Champion. Thunder Rosa celebrated with Dustin Rhodes after the match.