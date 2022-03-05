AEW Wrestlers Decide When To Use Their “Who We Are” Themes

Tony Khan has now commented on why certain wrestlers are using their “Who We Are” themes as opposed to others.

In honor of Black History Month, on February 18, AEW released ‘Who We Are: A Celebration of Excellence, Vol. 1.’ The compilation album features tracks dedicated to the stories of more than twenty Black AEW wrestlers. The album features many established and known hip-hop and R&B artists.

On the AEW Revolution Media Call, Tony Khan talked about the performers who have used the themes from the album in different branches of AEW programming.

The AEW CEO/President said, “I’m leaving that, to some extent, up to the wrestlers themselves. Especially because I think those are great tracks and there are examples where I think they are great songs to tell the stories of the wrestlers and other examples where they are great entrances. Some people have wanted to use them as their entrances and other people have not, so I’m taking it on a case-by-case basis.

For example, we were at the Dark tapings and we experimented with Will Hobbs using his song off the album. He came out and said, ‘I really like it, but in the future, I’d like to use my original song [P-p-p-p-powerhouse Hobbs].’ He felt like he gets a big pop and he established it, so he loves the song off the track, but for the arenas and matches, he would use his original song. There are other people who would like to use it as their entrance theme going forward and are going to.

I heard from Scorpio Sky that he was interested in using his as his entrance and experimenting with that, so we’re going to do that. There are a number of other wrestlers who have tracks on there and I’m open to using them. One of the most important things is that the wrestlers themselves feel good about what they’re walking out to. In general, I’ve never asked anybody to walk out to a song they don’t feel good about. I don’t think it makes any sense and it’s not sustainable.”

AEW Live Concert

AEW announced that they will be holding a live concert on March 5 at The Venue at UCF as a part of Revolution weekend. Mikey Rukus is the headliner of the show and will receive support from a live band, along with rappers Monteasy and Wrestle and Flow.

Official Concert Set List

Mikey Rukus announced the set list for the event on his Twitter.

The following tracks will be performed:

Thunder Rosa “Blood And Glory”

Eddie Kingston “Cold World”

Lucha Bros “Zero Miedo”

Rise (AEW Dark Elevation Theme)

Wardlow “This Is War”

Varsity Blondes “City Lights”

Nyla Rose “Beast Bomb”

Penelope Ford “Superbad Girl”

Chaos Project “The Pit”

Dark Order “Join Us”

Matt Hardy (AHFO) “Ghost Town”

Sting “Arrival”

AEW Dynamite Theme

Adam Cole “All About Tha (Boom!)”

