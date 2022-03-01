Alexa Bliss Bachelorette Party Photos from Las Vegas

Alexa Bliss celebrated her bachelorette party this past weekend in Las Vegas.

A few pro wrestling personalities were in attendance, including former WWE stars Athena (Ember Moon) and Lina Fanene (Nia Jax).

Bliss is engaged to be married to pop star Ryan Cabrera. Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera got engaged in November 2020. The happy couple is planning to get married this spring, some time after WrestleMania 38 weekend.

The bride-to-be posted some photos from the festivities, which you can see below. The bachelorette party included a pole dancing class, hitting a nightclub, karaoke and some good food.

She wrote on Instagram, “What an amazing weekend! Thank you to @joylynnjohnson & @chrisprovino for planning & organizing the best bachelorette weekend ever. my heart is so full with love & fun from the whole weekend! Had an amazing time @mandalaybay.”

Alexa Bliss Bachelorette Party Photos

Here are some photos from Alexa Bliss’ bachelorette party, courtesy of Adam Kent of Adam Kent Photography.

