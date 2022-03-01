Tuesday, March 1, 2022
Photos: Alexa Bliss’ Bachelorette Party from Las Vegas

By Michael Reichlin
Alexa Bliss Bachelorette Party
(Photo: Instagram @alexa_bliss_wwe_)

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss celebrated her bachelorette party this past weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada.

A few pro wrestling personalities were in attendance, including former WWE stars Athena (Ember Moon) and Lina Fanene (Nia Jax).

Bliss is engaged to be married to pop star Ryan Cabrera. Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera got engaged in November 2020.

The happy couple is planning to get married this spring, shortly after WrestleMania 38 weekend.

Bliss posted some photos from the festivities, which you can see below. Based on the pics, it looks like the activities included a pole dancing class, a night out at a nightclub, karaoke and some good food.

She Bliss wrote, “What an amazing weekend! Thank you to @joylynnjohnson & @chrisprovino for planning & organizing the best bachelorette weekend ever. my heart is so full with love & fun from the whole weekend! Had an amazing time @mandalaybay.”

Here are some photos from Alexa Bliss’ bachelorette party:

