Amari Miller Confirms She Suffered a Concussion on NXT

Amari Miller confirms she suffered a concussion on this week’s NXT 2.0.

Miller wrestled Lash Legend on the show. The duo recently joined forces in the Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament, but lost in the first round. The former partners squared off to determine who was the weak link in the team.

Tuesday’s match featured a few spots that could have been executed better and were reflective of the competitors being ‘developmental’ talents.

Miller sustained an injury during the match, although it is unclear exactly when. She was tended to afterwards and was taken away from the ringside area on a stretcher.

Amari Miller Concussion

Amari Miller responded to fans on social media who commented on the situation and addressed the situation.

Miller clarified that she was up late tweeting because it can be very dangerous, even fatal, to fall asleep immediately after sustaining a head injury or concussion.

No ur correct, but doctors normally like you to stay awake because ppl have passed away just falling asleep cuz they can go brain dead if it’s that’s severe. Just depends. — Amari Miller (@Amari_MillerWWE) March 2, 2022

She later thanked everybody for their concern.

Much love to everyone that had reached out! We gonna keep on moving????? — Amari Miller (@Amari_MillerWWE) March 2, 2022

