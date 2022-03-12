Athena and Jade Cargill Tease Match Through Fiery Twitter Exchange

Jade Cargill and Athena had a back-and-forth exchange on Twitter which teased a possible match between the two.

Athena, formerly known as Ember Moon, was released from WWE on November 4, 2022. She has since returned to the independent scene with her most notable match being against Thunder Rosa at Warrior Wrestling 19. She is currently scheduled to take part in some WrestleMania 38 weekend events when she faces Mia Yim at this year’s WrestleCon.

On this past week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, the current TBS Champion asked who’s left for her. She urged someone to step up and answer her open challenge. Cargill defeated Tay Conti at Revolution last Sunday. She says she’s ready for real competition and that she’ll give them her “kiss of death”. Cargill posted this promo to her Twitter.

The Twitter Exchange

To which Athena responded with, “Hmmmm [thinking face emojis]…”

“Hmmmm? What? Say how you feel if you feel it. I don’t play games. Open up,” Jade responded.

The former NXT Women’s Champion replied, “Sure, Jade Cargill. I’ll give in to your request and ill say loud enough for the people in the back…even though I’m pretty sure I know the answer. GIVE ME A MATCH SO I CAN TAKE YOUR TITLE! Talk to ya boy and make it happen… I’ll be waiting.”

Cargill answered by throwing shade in reference to her WWE release, “You’re welcomed kid. I’m a needle mover. I’ll help you out. Clearly you need it. Looking kind of dry out there without TV.”

