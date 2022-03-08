Becky Lynch Hospitalized After Suffering An Injury At WWE House Show

WWE Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch announced on Instagram that she will not be featured on Monday Night Raw this week because she dealing with a throat injury.

Lynch stated that she fractured her voice box at the house show in Allentown, PA on Sunday night where she worked a triple threat match in the main event against Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley.

Lynch added that she expects to be back on Raw next week. She wrote the following in the caption of the photo along with a photo of her in the hospital:

“Unfortunately I will not be at #WWERaw tonight. Not only did Bianca whip me mercilessly with the illegal weapon that is her hair last week, but last night in the main event of #WWEAllentown she tried to take away my biggest weapon, the spoken word, by fracturing my voice box.

She can’t keep me down that easily. I’ll be coming for her next week. You can’t spell Wrestlemania without I!!!!!”

Lynch is slated to defend the Raw Women’s Title against Belair on the second night of WrestleMania 38 in Dallas, Texas at AT&T Stadium that will air on Peacock.