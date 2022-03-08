Becky Lynch Provides Gruesome Update Following Her Hospitalization

WWE Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch was hospitalized over the weekend and missed Monday’s WWE Raw as a result.

Lynch stated that she fractured her voice box at the house show in Allentown, PA on Sunday night where she worked a triple threat match in the main event against Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley. Video of that incident has been added below.

Lynch expects to be back on Raw next week and wrote this caption with the photo of herself in the hospital:

“Unfortunately I will not be at #WWERaw tonight. Not only did Bianca whip me mercilessly with the illegal weapon that is her hair last week, but last night in the main event of #WWEAllentown she tried to take away my biggest weapon, the spoken word, by fracturing my voice box.

She can’t keep me down that easily. I’ll be coming for her next week. You can’t spell Wrestlemania without I!!!!!”

Becky Lynch is slated to defend the Raw Women’s Title against Bianca Belair at WrestleMania Sunday.

Becky Lynch posted an update on her condition late Monday night. The Man says no fracture of the voice box and no amount of spitting up blood will keep her from retaining her title at WrestleMania 38.

“No fracture, no spitting blood, no whipping is going to keep me from keeping a title no one has beat me for in 3 years. You’ve only made me more dangerous @BiancaBelairWWE,” she wrote.

Lynch’s tweet includes a promo stating that Bianca Belair fractured her voice box. She was hit so hard she was spitting blood all over the arena on Sunday night, but she made it to RAW but found Belair had ran away.

She added that Belair is doing anything she can do to get an advantage before WrestleMania, but Belair has no idea of the lengths she’ll go to keep the Raw Women’s Championship.

No fracture, no spitting blood, no whipping is going to keep me from keeping a title no one has beat me for in 3 years.



You’ve only made me more dangerous @BiancaBelairWWE pic.twitter.com/N16ZfMPMfb — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) March 8, 2022

Video of the Incident?

The following video surfaced online Monday evening from Sunday’s WWE live event in Allentown, PA. The post-match angle reveals how Belair punched Lynch in the throat, and then hit her with the KOD: