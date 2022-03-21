Big E Speaks Candidly About His Battle With Depression

Big E is speaking out about his battle with depression.

The former WWE Champion is one of the most beloved figures in all of professional wrestling. He’s known for projecting a positive attitude on television, but he has contemplated suicide in the past.

On Monday, Ohio State University football star Harry Miller appeared on the Today to discuss his decision to step away from football to focus on mental health. Big E saw a clip of Miller’s appearance and felt compelled to share his own experience with depression.

On Monday afternoon, Big E wrote on Twitter:

“In my early 20s, I wanted to be famous so that when I committed suicide, someone would care. I never thought I could be free of the sheer weight of my depression but here I am—alive and truly happy.”

You might look at Big E and ask, what does he have to be depressed about? Unfortunately, depression is like addiction: It can affect people no matter your age, gender, race or socioeconomic status. If it comes for you, it can be deadly.

Get Help If You Need It

If you or someone you know is battling depression, seek help. Suicide is never the answer. Below are some resources for coping with depression and suicide prevention: