Big E Comments On Narrowly Escaping Death With Neck Injury

Neck injuries have resulted in paralysis or even death for many people over the years and Big E recognizes how lucky he was to have nearly escaped a similar tragedy.

The former WWE champion took on Twitter yesterday to share the experience of his first doctor’s appointment. He mentioned how knowing that he escaped death is a sobering experience:

“Had my first doctor’s appointment and learning (because of the C1 fracture) I narrowly escaped a stroke, paralysis or death is very sobering. Life feels even more precious and valuable now.”

It’s a miracle just to be alive.

Big E suffered a neck injury while competing in a tag team match against Ridge Holland and Sheamus during the March 11 episode of SmackDown.

Holland botched an overhead belly-to-belly suplex outside the ring. This caused E to land on his neck and he was taken out on a stretcher.

The New Day star has provided a couple of updates on his health since then. He seems to be in good spirits and recovering fast. Though there is no word yet on how long he will stay out of action.

