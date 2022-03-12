Big E Suffers a Broken Neck at WWE SmackDown

Big E suffered a broken neck at Friday’s WWE SmackDown. He posted the following video from a hospital bed:

Big E took two hard bumps on SmackDown and one resulted in him being stretchered out of the arena.

The former WWE Champion worked a tag team match alongside Kofi Kingston against Ridge Holland and Sheamus. At one point, he fell hard outside of the ring, but seemed to be okay. However, moments later, he landed right on his head during a belly-to-belly suplex from Holland.

Fans in attendance also shared footage of Big E getting stretchered to the back after the bout.

FUCK!



Hope Big E is okay after this bump. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/xx7jSypqJS — Zinfamous (@ZinfamousHD) March 12, 2022

Come on Big E you got this bud! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/O7EihppT7L — L. J. Bester (@LJ_Bester) March 12, 2022

In late 2020, WWE decided to push Big E as a singles star as they split him away from Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods in that year’s Draft. He would go on to have a run as the Intercontinental Champion and later won the Money in the Bank match back in July 2021. He would win the WWE Title from Bobby Lashley on an episode of Raw after cashing in the Money in the Bank contract. He held it for 110 days before losing it to Brock Lesnar at the Day 1 event.