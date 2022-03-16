Big E Returns Home, Expresses Gratitude For Everyone’s Support

WWE Superstar Big E is on the road to recovery after breaking his neck last Friday night during a freak accident on WWE SmackDown.

The following day, Big E provided an update on his condition. Doctors told him his C1 and C6 vertebrae are fractured. Thankfully, he is able to move his extremities, his spinal cord did not sustain any damage, the neck fracture was not displaced and he probably will not require surgery.

His longtime friend and New Day partner Kofi Kingston was among several WWE Superstars who visited Big E in the hospital Friday night. Kingston said Big E was in good spirits.

Big E returned home earlier this week, another encouraging sign.

On Wednesday, Big E posted a message on social media updating fans once again. The former WWE Champion says he used to feel alone when dealing with life’s hardships.

He’s heard from so many people since his accident and says he feels “immeasurably loved” and supported from so many people reaching out to check on him.

I used to endure difficult things in my life and I felt very alone. But I feel so immeasurably loved and supported. I was not prepared for the sheer volume of DMs, calls, texts, visits, etc. I’ll never be able to adequately thank you all. — Ettore “Big E” Ewen (@WWEBigE) March 16, 2022

Prior to his injury, Big E was scheduled to compete at WrestleMania 38. Sources say that WWE planned for The New Day to battle Sheamus, Ridge Holland and Butch in a 6-man tag match.

