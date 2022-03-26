Get To Know “The Black Announce Table” Wrestling Podcast

The Get to Know Wrestling Podcasts series looks at The Black Announce Table. The podcast is making strides in the wrestling community with its new deal with Seat Geek. The Black Announce Table shares how the brand came together, the growth in wrestling podcasting and what the partnership means for independent content creators.

It can be challenging for independent wrestling content creators to find success, particularly in podcasting. Since it grew in popularity, wrestling podcasting has become a competitive profession, mainly dominated by former wrestlers’ names attached to the project. However, new independent podcasts have emerged in popularity in recent years, like The Black Announce Table.

After years of producing content, the independent wrestling brand announced a partnership with Seat Geek. The deal opens new opportunities for the brand and creates new possibilities for other podcasters.

I recently had the chance to speak with the group. Here’s the video of our discussion, followed by written highlights.

Get To Know The Black Announce Table Podcast

In 2017, Ephraim “SkyHighEph” Lawrence created the Black Announce Table Podcast alongside Codie “Codie Dre” Wilson and Chris Ann “Ms. Sookoo” Sookoo. All three content creators got into podcasting because of their love for wrestling. The group also noted that when they started, there weren’t aware of many well-known black wrestling podcasters, but they did credit Cheap Heat and Wrassle Rap as podcasts that stood out.

Although it took time reach their success, the podcast has flourished with over 200 episodes. When speaking on the growth of the podcast, Lawrence said, “… We’ve never rushed anything, and we’ve taken step by step by step, we’ve taken it at our own pace and our own time. That’s just been the way it worked out for us.” He shared that the brand also has multiple shows on Patreon that fans requested to help their growth. Lawrence continued,”… As far as branding and becoming a brand to go back to my dad again, do it yourself. I can’t sit here and wait on some company or some brand or somebody to come and reach out to me. I might sit here forever to try to get that. Let’s do it ourselves.”

Why is The Seat Geek deal important

The partnership with Seat Geek is The Black Announce Table for unique because the group is independent and not backed by another brand. Although they don’t rule out potentially working with the likes of Spotify, they are focused on working for themselves and increasing their audience.

The deal also shows the increased interest for independent wrestling content creators. On Feb. 17, The Hollywood Reporter shared that Spotify signed an agreement with Complex Networks for audio programming. Among the new Complex shows was the introduction of their wrestling show led by The Jobber Tears Podcast‘s Sir Wilkins and Church of Joshi’s Alex Queen of the Ring. Other content creators like Public Enemies Podcast, The Black Rasslin’ Podcast, and Bell to Belles also show growth in engagement with fans and wrestlers.

The Black Announce Table believes more opportunities are coming for wrestling content creators. Wilson also believes podcasting overall is experiencing success and noted Pat McAfee’s $120 Million deal with FanDuel. “These deals they are signing for podcast right now is at an all time high. Looking back on it, starting this podcast and everything we didn’t know all of this was in the future, if anything, said Wilson. He continued “We just wanted to get out here and talk, but now seeing the avenues and the plays that can happen from the podcast right now is crazy.”

What’s Next for The Black Announce Table Podcast

The group hopes to continue to increase their audience and compete with other wrestling podcasts. Podbay ranks The Black Announce Table Podcast number 34 on trending wrestling podcasts. However, most podcast ahead of them are either published by a network or associated with an established wrestler. The success of The Black Announce Table shows that independent wrestling content creators can thrive and live their dream of talking about wrestling.