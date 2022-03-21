Brandi Rhodes Teams With DIGA Studios To Take Cooking Series To TV

Brandi Rhodes has her first post-AEW project lined up as after hosting her cooking show, Shot of Brandi, on YouTube for the last four years, she is hopeful to move to television.

Deadline reported today Rhodes has partnered with Scream and Teen Wolf producer DIGA Studios to achieve that as she to bring the online show to a TV partner.

“I started shooting this show in my kitchen four years ago with two iPhone cameras and a cocktail,” said Rhodes. “I am excited to see the show evolve and thankful for the fans who have followed along. I assure you, now that I’m working with DIGA the best is yet to come.”

DIGA Studios will look to sell the half-hour television series to broadcasters and streamers.

Cody and Brandi Rhodes left AEW last month with Cody returning to WWE at WrestleMania 38 for a match with Seth Rollins. The couple previously starred in the TNT reality series Rhodes To The Top.

Rhodes also previously appeared on WAGS Atlanta. DIGA Studios, the company run by Tony DiSanto, has been behind shows such as Hot Ones: The Game Show for truTV and Discovery+’s Selling The Hamptons.