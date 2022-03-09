Wednesday, March 9, 2022
Bray Wyatt To Make First Post-WWE Appearance Next Week

By Michael Reichlin
Windham Rotunda (Bray Wyatt) is scheduled to make his first wrestling-related appearance since leaving WWE next week in Albany, NY.

WWE released Bray Wyatt back in July 2021. The company released over 80 people last year due to budget cuts, but fans were shocked to see the former WWE Champion let go.

Wyatt will be at the Showcase of Legends 7 convention in Albany, New York. He’ll be available for a meet-and-greets, photo-ops and autograph signings from 10am-2 pm. Autographs start at $100, while Super VIP packages (which includes 6 autographs and the VIP line) go for $500.

Other top stars scheduled to appear at the event include WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, AEW Women’s World Champion Dr. Britt Baker, Dustin Rhodes and Rikishi.

After Showcase of Legends VII, Bray Wyatt will also appear at WrestleCon on Friday, April 1st during WrestleMania 38 weekend.

