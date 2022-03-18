Britt Baker Reacts to AEW Title Loss: “This Will Always Be My Division”

Britt Baker may have lost the AEW Women’s World Championship but she still believes she’s the gold standard of the division.

On the March 16 episode of Dynamite, Baker put the title on the line against Thunder Rosa in a steel cage match. The title match took place in San Antonio, Texas. Rosa was the overwhelming fan favorite due to her Mexican roots.

Ultimately, Thunder Rosa won the match and she has now entered her first run with the AEW Women’s World Title.

Britt Baker Speaks Out On Title Loss

While Britt Baker has seen her title reign come to a close, she’s still as cocky as ever. Here’s what she had to say on social media.

“While others relax & recover on their day off, I’m just now leaving the dental office for the day-bruised and cut up, on 2 hours of sleep after traveling halfway across the country. I might have lost, but I gave you all the best damn women’s championship reign that none of you undeserving idiots will appreciate until I’m champion again. This will always be my division. To all those I paved the way for, you’re welcome.”

Baker held the championship for 290 days. That is the second-longest reign in the title’s history only behind Hikaru Shida, who had a 372-day reign.