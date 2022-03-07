Britt Baker Retains Women’s Title At AEW Revolution

Thunder Rosa was the latest wrestler to step into the ring with the longest-reigning AEW Women’s Champion in the history of the promotion, Britt Baker, to challenge her for the strap.

The match at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view event in Orlando, Florida featured Baker beating her down in the early going. It then turned into a back and forth match. Rosa with a superplex then hit a neck breaker. Rosa hit the tombstone, but Rebel distracted the referee. A clever near fall was when the referee was distracted and Baker with a curbstomp onto the title belt. Rosa with a spear through the ropes to Rebel. Baker with another curbstomp for the win.

In recent weeks, the two stars had reignited their feud as Baker hired Mercedes Martinez to take out Rosa. Once Rosa beat Martinez in a No DQ Match last month on an episode of Dynamite, Baker, Jamie Hayter, and Rebel jumped Martinez and beat down both her and Rosa.

Rosa and Baker last wrestled each other last year in a bloody unsanctioned main event match on an episode of Dynamite, which was highly praised.

Tony Khan stayed with his reported plans back in August of wanting to save the match for a major PPV or episode of Dynamite in early 2022, which is exactly what happened.