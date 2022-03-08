Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa Match Finish Was Changed Multiple Times Leading Up To AEW Revolution

Britt Baker retained her AEW Women’s Title over Thunder Rosa at Sunday’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view in Orlando, Florida. Baker also showed off the newly designed title belt.

Fightful Select reported today that AEW officials changed the finish to Rosa vs. Baker match multiple times in the weeks leading up to Revolution. The finish ultimately saw interference from Rebel and Jamie Hayter, which led to Baker hitting her Stomp for the pin to retain.

It’s unclear why the promotion went back and forth on the finish, but based on the finish, it’s leading to a rematch between both stars during the St. Patrick’s Day Slam edition of AEW Dynamite on March 16 in San Antonio, Texas, which is the hometown of Rosa.

All Elite Wrestling has already confirmed Rosa vs. Leyla Hirsch with the winner earning the next title shot from Baker will take place on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite.

The report also noted that the design for the title belt was produced by Belts By Dan, and it was completed in just three weeks. Dan’s quickest turnaround for a belt is a month. It was inspired by the Mid-South Wrestling North American Title.