Brock Lesnar Comments On Logan Paul’s Time In WWE

Brock Lesnar has shared his take on Logan Paul having a presence within the WWE Universe.

Paul ate a Stunner from Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 37 last year and he’s returning to “The Grandest Stage of Them All.” At WrestleMania 38, Paul will team with The Miz to take on Rey & Dominik Mysterio. The match will be featured on night one of the event on April 2.

Brock Lesnar Supports Logan Paul

Brock Lesnar will be headlining night two of WrestleMania against Roman Reigns in a title unification bout. Speaking to the NY Post, Lesnar said he digs what Logan Paul and his brother Jake Paul have been able to do.

“Great for YouTube. I’m happy for those guys. They worked at something. They built their name up. They thought outside the box, they promoted themselves.”

As far as whether or not Logan can hang with WWE superstars, Lesnar thinks it’s possible.

“Can he become a professional wrestler? Maybe if he puts as much ambition into that.”

One celebrity who has garnered the respect of the WWE locker room is Bad Bunny. Many have praised the Latino music star for his dedication to the wrestling business. Randy Orton has gone as far as to say he considers Bad Bunny a full-fledged WWE superstar.

Whether or not Logan Paul can obtain that same level of respect remains to be seen.