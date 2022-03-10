Bron Breakker Was Advised To ‘Smile More’ On Raw

Bron Breakker made an impressive Raw debut this week. Though the one thing that many noted was uncharacteristic for the former NXT champion was his smile.

The rising superstar recently had an interview with Jon Alba on One-On-One. Among other things, he discussed his appearance on the red branded show.

Breakker claimed that being part of show was a great experience. According to him, just being on Raw was a unique feeling and it was an honor:

“It was such an honor for me to be there. So cool. I got to meet and talk with a ton of the superstars, they gave me all kinds of tips and helps, things they wanted to extend to me to help me be successful. It was a blast,”

When asked about the piece of advice that stood out to him, Bron Breakker said “Probably smile more.”

Though the NXT star didn’t take specific names. He claimed that everyone was telling him that. He said that it’s one of the things that he has to work on.

Breakker explained that he has to take the advice and figure out how to make it his own. He has to find out how to make it unique in his own way.

