Bron Breakker Makes Appearance On Raw, Pins Former World Champion

It’s been only 6 months since Bron Breakker had his first match on TV and he is already competing on national television against wrestling veterans of decades.

The NXT champion made an appearance on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw from Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, OH.

Breakker first appeared in a backstage segment. He then went on to team with Tommaso Ciampa to face Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler in a tag match.

Before the match, we saw a video package showcasing the dominance of the current champion since his arrival. He then started the bout with Roode.

Ciampa later tagged himself in but he lost control of the match after a big Spinebuster from Roode. Bron Breakker got the hot tag towards the ending of the match, while Dolph Ziggler tagged himself in as well.

After some more back and forth, Breakker dropped Ziggler with a big power slam. The NXT star then pinned the former world champion to pick up the victory for his team.

Dolph Ziggler has been involved in a storyline with the two NXT stars in recent times. This feud is expected to conclude this Tuesday where Bron Breakker will defend the NXT title in a triple threat against Ciampa and Ziggler.

You can check out some videos of Breakker’s Raw appearance below: