Bron Breakker Reacts To NXT Title Loss: “It Is What It Is”

Bron Breakker is still trying to digest his NXT championship loss to Dolph Ziggler, though he is promising that this story is far from over.

The now former champion had an interview with Dallas News. He discussed things such as his Raw debut, a potential move to main roster, and more.

Speaking about losing the NXT title to Ziggler during the Roadblock event this past Tuesday, Breakker said that he is no way close to being done with the Show Off:

“I’m … I’m still in a little bit of shock. You know, it is what it is. There’s nothing I can do about it now. It’s over. You just wake up, dust myself off, back to work.

As far as Dolph Ziggler goes – and Bobby Roode, for that matter – we are no way close to being done.” said Bron Breakker, “I’m sure I’ll run into them again down the line. But, I just got to get better.”

The NXT star also talked about his Raw debut and getting to work with veterans such as Ziggler, Tommaso Ciampa and Robert Roode just in the past few weeks.

Breakker said that it’s been a great experience and he has been learning a lot about the business. He claimed that he couldn’t be happier to be in the learning position that he is in.