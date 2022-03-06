Bryan Danielson Reveals What He Told Vince McMahon About Leaving WWE

In advance of his match with Jon Moxley at AEW Revolution on Sunday evening, Bryan Danielson sat down with Dave Meltzer and Garrett Gonzales of Wrestling Observer Radio for a lengthy conversation about his career, as well as life in general.

During the early part of the interview, Bryan was asked about his exit from WWE. Meltzer noted that it seems as if Bryan is happier now than he has been in several years and Bryan agreed.

When asked about making the decision to leave WWE, Bryan noted that he was in a comfortable place and content and so he kind of dragged out making a final decision until his wife, Brie Bella, started pressing him that he had to let the two sides (WWE and AEW) know what he was going to do.

He said two things that were really important to him were: Spending time with his family and being able to bleed.

“When I did the checks and balances as far as what do I want from my life, where would I make a bigger impact and help more people. What would my quality of life be like for my children, as far as being on the road. Two things that are not related at all would be I’d be able to spend more time with my family, and that I’d also be able to bleed,” Bryan said, laughing.

Once he finally made the decision to head to AEW, Danielson noted that he immediately spoke to Vince McMahon, perhaps even before he told Tony Khan (he couldn’t remember for sure.

In the end, McMahon asked him why he was leaving and Bryan revealed what he told the WWE boss.

“I don’t like to divulge my conversations with Vince [McMahon] at all because I know he’s a very private person,” Danielson said. “But I will say this, one of the things..because I wanted to tell him before I told anybody else. I don’t remember if I told Vince even before I told Tony. But, one of the things, when I finally made my decision, I’m like, ‘Okay, I’m set on this decision,’ and he was kind of asking me why and I said, ‘You know, there’s part of me too that just wants to be able to bleed.’ And he immediately said, ‘Well, I’m sorry I’ll never be able to give you that.’ (laughs) And so yeah, it’s not like I want to do it all the time. There’s something, I don’t know, incredibly life affirming about it, as strange as that sounds.”

