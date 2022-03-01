Former WWE Star Cain Velasquez Involved in Shooting

MMA star and one-time WWE wrestler Cain Velasquez has reportedly been involved in a shooting in California.

NBC Bay Area reported on a shooting that occurred near Sobrato High School in San Jose. One person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and another was arrested. NBC Bay Area reported that Velasquez was involved, though it hasn’t been reported on exactly how he plays into the story or what his role was.

Velasquez reportedly lives in the South Bay area. The shooting happened at 3:14 p.m. west coast time on Monday.

2/ Additional updates will be shared here when available.



Please avoid the area as we conduct our investigation. Traffic will be impacted in both directions on Monterey Hwy for several hours.



TOC: 3:14 PM — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) March 1, 2022

Velasquez had a brief run with WWE back in 2019. He worked a WWE Championship match against Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia in October 2019, having been brought in as a big name when SmackDown debuted on FOX.

One month later, he worked his only other match under the WWE banner. Velasquez tagged with Humberto Carrillo against Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows at a house show in Mexico City.

Velasquez was scheduled to be involved in WWE’s Royal Rumble match in January 2020, but his participation in the match was scrapped due to an injury. He was later released from his WWE contract in April of 2020.

