Charlotte Flair Says She But Can’t Control Her Father’s Controversial Comments

Charlotte Flair says she can’t control her father, Ric Flair, and how vocal he is about issues related to her career.

The SmackDown Women’s Champion was interviewed by Hot 97 this week to promote WrestleMania 38 and Saturday’s WWE live event from Madison Square Garden.

The Nature Boy has been very outspoken about Charlotte’s career and has made headlines when talking about her being underutilized. Ric Flair also has an ongoing beef with Becky Lynch.

During for a conversation with Peter Rosenberg, Ebro and Laura Stylez, Charlotte said she’s spoken to her father about reigning in the things he says. However, she realizes Ric Flair is his own man with his own opinions.

“I’ve tried to control that and I’ve realized that I can’t,” said Charlotte about her father’s controversial comments. “So, whether my dad’s my biggest cheerleader or what… He’s gonna say what he wants to say and I can’t persuade him any other way.”

Charlotte feels that Ric Flair’s comments about her career and her co-workers come from a place of love. “My dad would do anything in the world for me and how much he loves me, and my career means everything to him. So, I’m gonna try not to fight that battle anymore.”

She doesn’t think she needs to be protected by her father, but at the end of the day, she still considers herself “daddy’s little girl.”

Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey

Charlotte Flair will battle 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble winner Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Saturday.

The women first met at Survivor Series 2018. Their match did not have much build or backstory at the time, but Charlotte says they earned one another’s respect that night. She compares Ronda Rousey to Kurt Angle, as others have, when describing how quickly she excelled in pro wrestling.

“I mean, just she picked up so quickly,” she said of Rousey. “It’s all about instinct and she has the instinct and that’s half the battle. You can be in this business for a long time and never figure out instinct, in my opinion.”

Catch Charlotte Flair’s appearance on Hot 97:

SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair sits down with Ebro in the Morning to discuss her recent success, what’s next for her, her opinion on Ronda Rousey, being the daughter of a legendary wrestler in Ric Flair, her thoughts on some superstars in the Women’s Division and even addressed rumors of her future in the WWE. You can watch her live on the Road To Wrestlemania Saturday, March 5 at Madison Square Garden on Ticketmaster!