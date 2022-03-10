Thursday, March 10, 2022
Watch: Chris Jericho Turns On Inner Circle Members, Forms New Faction

By Anutosh Bajpai
Chris Jericho Appreciation Society

AEW had been teasing tensions between Chris Jericho and Inner Circle’s Santana and Ortiz for a while. This storyline came to an unexpected conclusion on tonight’s episode of Dynamite.

Sunday’s Revolution PPV saw Eddie Kingston picking up a victory over the former AEW champion. Y2J opened tonight’s show right from where he left things during the PPV.

Jericho called out Kingston to the ring. He offered to shake the hand of The Mad King and Eddie took the offer. Though 2point0 and Daniel Garcia jumped the two men immediately afterward.

Santana and Ortiz hit the ring to make the save. They brought a bat with them to get the upper hand. The duo handed the bat to Jericho as they held Garcia.

However, Chris Jericho attacked his Inner Circle teammates instead. Both 2point0 and Garcia joined him in the attack.

Jake Hager came down the ring next and he first questioned the Inner Circle leader. He then blasted Santana and Ortiz as well. He smashed Kingston with the bat and power bombed him through a table.

Chris Jericho finally took the mic and dubbed this new alliance the Jericho Appreciation Society. You can check out videos of the segment below:

Anutosh Bajpai
Anutosh is a wrestling enthusiast, entrepreneur, and photographer. He runs the content writing service WriteX and works as a content analyst for SEScoops.
