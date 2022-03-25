Chris Jericho Missed Months Of AEW Ring Time Due To Blood Clot

Chris Jericho had a major health scare last year at a time when AEW still bringing in big names such as Bryan Danielson, CM Punk, and Adam Cole.

Jericho was hospitalized in December with what was described as a treatable non-covid health issue, which caused his rock band Fozzy to cancel concerts in Swansea, Wales, and Nottingham, England. He was hospitalized just so the doctors could observe him overnight.

AEW President Tony Khan recently sat down with STRONG STYLE on Outlaw Nation to discuss a wide variety of subjects. During it, he noted that Jericho was out of action for a few months due to a blood clot.

“When CM Punk Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole came in, I saw them as adding two great stars. We already had Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, Jon Moxley. Well, very quickly. Chris Jericho had a blood clot and was out of the ring for months. And Jon Moxley was gone for months, and Kenny Omega has been out for months. So we had our first three champions. Jericho Moxley and Omega all go out within a very short time span.”

He added that he was glad he signed Punk, Danielson, and Cole or they would have been in real trouble at the end of the year. Khan didn’t confirm when Jericho was dealing with this, but he did miss two months around the time period that Khan was talking about.

Jericho’s last match of 2021 was at AEW Full Gear on November 13th where The Inner Circle defeated American Top Team in a street fight. He didn’t wrestle until the January 26th episode of AEW Dynamite in a tag team match.

