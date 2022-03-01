Chris Jericho On How He Plans To Retire

Many wrestling stars want to make their retirement as big as possible. From going on retirement tours to picking up the biggest opponent, a lot of stars do everything they can to make their final outing as memorable for fans as possible. Though this won’t be the case with Chris Jericho, according to Y2J himself.

The former AEW champion discussed his career and retirement during a recent talk with Fite in Focus. He claimed that when he’s done, he’ll just be done:

“When I’m done, there’s not going to be a retirement tour, there’s not going to be big pomp and circumstance. I’ll be done. I’ll go somewhere else and do what I want to do.”

Although this doesn’t mean that the moment is close. Chris Jericho noted how wrestling has become fun for him again in recent years. According to him, there is no reason for a change when he is enjoying himself:

“Right now, I’m in the best shape of my life, we have a really good story going on with Eddie Kingston that has a lot of layers to come. To me, that’s enough to sit back and enjoy myself. When I’m enjoying myself, there’s no reason to change anything.”

Jericho also discussed how he had started thinking about winding down around 2016. Though going to Japan made wrestling fun for him again.

Thanks to Fightful for the transcribed quotes