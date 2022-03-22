CM Punk Returns to AEW Dynamite This Week

CM Punk has been off television since defeating MJF in a Dog Collar Match at AEW Revolution back on March 6th.

His absence was attributed to him reprising his role as fiction heel wrestler Ricky Rabies in the upcoming second season of the Starz series, Heels.

Punk announced on Monday night that he’s coming to Austin, TX for Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite. AEW has since confirmed the news.

Punk and MJF started their feud after Full Gear in November. Punk went through the majority of Pinnacle to get to MJF. They first met each other in the ring in Chicago in February in the main event of Dynamite, which MJF won by hitting Punk in the face with a diamond ring which was handed to him by Wardlow. Punk had come up with the Dog Collar Match gimmick from MJF’s frequent references to Roddy Piper, who famously had a Dog Collar Match with Greg “The Hammer” Valentine.

Now that Punk’s feud with MJF has come to an end, it will be interesting to see what’s next in store for him. Punk has teased that he would go after Hangman Page for the AEW Championship. Page is currently feuding with Adam Cole, which will likely reach its climax before Double or Nothing which is just two months away. It’s possible that Punk will also get involved in the title picture.