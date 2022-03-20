Cody Rhodes AEW Interview Resurfaces: “I Want to Stay an AEW EVP Till I Die”

Former AEW EVP and reportedly re-signed WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes made some intriguing comments regarding his previous place of employment in an interview that has resurfaced.

In an old episode of the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Rhodes revealed that he wanted to stay with the company as an EVP until he “died.”

“I wanna stay an Executive Vice President of All Elite Wrestling, and I’ve told Tony [Khan] this, until I die” Rhodes claimed during the interview with Tony Schiavone and Aubrey Edwards.

“This is where I, this is the end of my road. I can’t necessarily go back [to WWE], the others can change [their mind] but I really can’t” Rhodes concluded.

Cody Rhodes Re-Signing with WWE

Rhodes is of course entitled to change his mind on the matter, and it appears he has done so with his WWE return impending.

Although Cody has taken shots against WWE in the past couple of years, it is clear that Vince McMahon does not take these personally.

There have been many instances of Superstars returning to the company after having issues in the past, and it’s fair to say that these problems were a whole lot worse than destroying a throne on PPV.

Hopefully, this will be a good move for Rhodes’ career, and he will be able to return to WWE in a main event level capacity.