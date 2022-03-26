Pitch Made For Cody Rhodes To Bring His AEW Persona To WWE

Cody Rhodes‘ WWE return is all but officially confirmed at this point. The real question is which avatar of the former TNT champion we will be seeing when he returns to WWE programming.

WrestleVotes Twitter account recently provided some update on the matter. They noted that some high-ranking officials have made a push for the former champion to return in his American Nightmare persona:

“Two very high-profile people were adamant to the boss that if (when) Cody Rhodes arrives, he should be exactly what he was in AEW. Presentation, ring gear, theme music, pyro, etc. The visual impact of the “American Nightmare” crossing the line is significant here.”

After leaving WWE in 2016, the former Legacy member went on to become an indie sensation. He later played an instrumental role in the formation of All Elite Wrestling.

However, after Tony Khan decided to centralize the creative control in the company, Cody Rhodes made the decision to leave the promotion earlier this year.

WWE has been teasing the return of the former champion in recent weeks. All signs are pointing towards him having a match with Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38.

