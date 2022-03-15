WWE Dropped a Bunch of Cody Rhodes Hints During Raw

Monday’s edition WWE Raw from Jacksonville, FL came and went with no sign of Cody Rhodes. The show was built around Seth Rollins needing something to do at WrestleMania. As the show went off the air, Rollins remained without an opponent for WWE‘s biggest event of the year.

So, is Cody Rhodes really coming to WWE? If so, when?

WWE fans can rest assured, there is still an exceedingly high possibility that the American Nightmare will be back on WWE programming within the next month.

Cody Rhodes Hints During WWE Raw

WWE dropped several hints about Cody Rhodes throughout the Raw broadcast, both on camera and on social media.

During a backstage segment with Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens, Rollins complained about having nothing to do at WrestleMania. A loud, “Cody” chant broke out from the live crowd. WWE did not censor the chant, which speaks volumes. The company is not shy about piping in crowd noise to drown out chants they don’t want heard on television. WWE knows fans are expecting Cody Rhodes to be Seth Rollins’ WrestleMania opponent and are allowing this anticipating to continue building.

The WWE on BT Sport Twitter account tweeted a photo of Seth Rollins during Raw with the caption, “The adrenaline is pumping tonight, who’s Seth Rollins going to face at WrestleMania?” One could say, the adrenaline is pumping in Rollins soul.

After Seth Rollins lost to Kevin Owens in the main event, broadcaster Corey Graves noted, “His dreams were dashed. This must be a nightmare. These are clear references to Cody Rhodes’ nicknames, “Dashing” Cody Rhodes and “The American Nightmare.”

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins

The impression within WWE is that Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins is locked in for WrestleMania. On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer spoke confidently about Cody’s imminent arrival.

“He’s coming. I mean, that’s it,” said Meltzer. “He’s coming. He’s wrestling Seth at Wrestlemania, unless something changes & I don’t expect.. I sure watched [Raw] not thinking anything’s changing.”

WWE has made Seth Rollins’ role at WrestleMania a focal storyline over the past couple weeks. If WWE truly had nothing for Rollins, they would downplay him and he would be cycled off television in the final weeks of hype. They’ve done the opposite.