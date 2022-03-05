AEW Has New Cody Rhodes Action Figures in the Works

Cody Rhodes is no longer with AEW, but the company is showing off a couple new action figures bearing the likeness of the American Nightmare.

As part of AEW Revolution weekend in Orlando, FL, AEW is holding a Fan Fest. Part of the fan fest includes a section showing off AEW’s upcoming action figures.

There are several really cool figures in the works, including this two-pack featuring the late Brodie Lee and his son, -1.

Cody Rhodes New AEW Figures

It’s interesting to see AEW and Jazwares have multiple new Cody Rhodes figures in development. However, it may be premature for AEW fans to begin celebrating Cody’s return.

WWE regularly introduces action figures featuring talent talent that is no loner with the company. The WWE 2K22 roster features dozens of characters who are gone from WWE, some of them currently employed by AEW.

Here’s a first look at the new AEW Cody Rhodes action figures, courtesy of Twitter user @P1AllElite and Ringside Collectibles: