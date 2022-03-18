Report: Cody Rhodes Finally Signs Contract With WWE

Cody Rhodes will indeed be back in WWE if a new report is to be believed.

PWInsider is reporting that Cody put pen to paper about 10-14 days ago. The report notes that Cody is expecting to make his return to WWE during WrestleMania weekend. It’s been said that the current plan is to have him compete on the Monday Night Raw brand.

Cody is one of the founding members of AEW. When word broke that he and Tony Khan failed to come to terms on a new deal, it sent shockwaves throughout the wrestling industry.

Back in January, Cody Rhodes confirmed a report from Fightful claiming that he had been working AEW shows without a contract.

This is what Cody said after losing the TNT Championship to Sammy Guevara at the Beach Break episode of Dynamite:

“There are so many elephants in the room. This is an insane week in wrestling. People think that the Sean Ross story is BS, it’s not. I’m working here without a contract. I’m not even on the payroll anymore. I’m working here on a handshake deal. That is 100% legitimate, I swear on Pharaoh’s life.”

Cody was indeed telling the truth and he’s back with WWE. Rhodes got his start with WWE back in 2006 under Ohio Valley Wrestling. He made his main roster debut in 2007 and stood with the company until 2016 when his request to be released was granted.